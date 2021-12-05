Netflix vs Showmax — Most popular shows and movies in South Africa

Streaming services are becoming increasingly popular in South Africa, and platforms such as Netflix, Showmax, and Prime Video often list their most popular content for easier access.
MyBroadband looked into the most popular content, and upcoming December releases on each platform.
Prime Video offers the cheapest monthly subscription at R79 per month, followed by Showmax at R99 per month. Netflix’s Standard package is R159 per month, although it does have a stripped-down Basic plan for R99 per month.
Our previous comparison showed that Netflix offers the widest selection of series, while Prime Video provides the most movies.
Netflix
Netflix is dominant in South Africa and has the most subscribers of any streaming service worldwide.
The limited series, True Story, is the most popular title in South Africa at the moment.
Starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, the drama series tells the story of a famous comedian as he tries to save everything he’s built following a disastrous night in Philadelphia.
The most popular movie on Netflix at the moment is Bruised, starring Halle Berry.
Bruised portrays the story of a disgraced mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter as she gets a second chance to fight in the octagon and struggles with the return of her son, who she abandoned as an infant.
Netflix’s most popular titles in South Africa are listed below:
- True Story
- Bruised
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Red Notice
- School of Chocolate
- Selling Sunset
- A Castle for Christmas
- Jack Reacher
- A Boy Called Christmas
- Abominable
Several of Netflix’s upcoming titles are listed in the table below.
|Upcoming Netflix content
|Date
|Title
|1 December
|Fred Clause
|Elf
|The Power of the Dog
|3 December
|Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2
|10 December
|How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
|15 December
|My Best Friend’s Wedding
|16 December
|A Naija Christmas
|17 December
|The Witcher — Season 2
|22 December
|Emily in Paris — Season 2
|24 December
|Don’t Look Up
Showmax
Showmax is a South African-run streaming service operated by the MultiChoice Group.
Featured in Showmax’s top ten is the HBO series Succession, which tells the story of the Roy family that owns the world’s biggest media and entertainment company.
The family’s world changes when their father steps down, sparking a battle amongst family members for control of the company.
Palm Springs, also featured in the top ten, which is about the struggle of two wedding guests who develop feelings for one another while stuck in a time loop.
Showmax’s most popular titles in South Africa are listed below:
- Alone
- The Wife
- Chucky
- Game of Thrones
- Gomora
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Legacy
- Palm Springs
- Redemption Day
- Succession
Several of Showmax’s upcoming titles are summarised in the table below.
|Upcoming Showmax content
|Date
|Title
|1 December
|Call Me Kat — Season 1
|Little Birds — Season 1
|New Amsterdam — Season 3
|Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — Season 2
|Scenes From A Marriage — Season 1
|What We Do In The Shadows — Season 3
|3 December
|Gossip Girl
|13 December
|Troukoors (Wedding Fever) — Season 1
|16 December
|The Personal History of David Copperfield
|20 December
|Wrath of Man
|21 December
|Billions — Season 5
|29 December
|Insecure — Season 5
Prime Video
Prime Video is an international streaming service offered by Amazon, which recently localised its pricing in South Africa to R79 per month, essentially giving us a price cut.
Prime Video’s most popular TV show in South Africa is one of its Amazon Originals called Hanna.
The series follows the story of Hanna, an extraordinary girl who was raised in a forest, as she evades an ongoing pursuit of an off-the-book CIA agent.
Prime Video’s most popular movie in South Africa is the Bollywood title Drushyam 2: The Redemption.
In Drushyam 2: The Redemption, Rambabu must save his family after unexpected events and relentless scrutiny reveal dark secrets from the past.
Prime Video’s most popular titles in South Africa are listed below:
- Hanna
- Drushyam 2
- Wheel of Time
- Kotigobba 3
- Maradona, Blessed Dream
- Honsla Rakh
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Star
- The Big Bang Theory
- Aaradugula Bullet
Several of Prime Video’s upcoming titles are summarised in the table below.
|Upcoming Prime Video content
|Date
|Title
|3 December
|Harlem — Season 1
|8 December
|FC Bayern: Behind the Legend — Season 1
|9 December
|The Ferragnez — Season 1
|10 December
|Encounter
|LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico — Season 3
|17 December
|With Love — Season 1
|21 December
|Being the Ricardos
|23 December
|Yearly Departed
