Netflix vs Showmax — Most popular shows and movies in South Africa

Streaming services are becoming increasingly popular in South Africa, and platforms such as Netflix, Showmax, and Prime Video often list their most popular content for easier access.

MyBroadband looked into the most popular content, and upcoming December releases on each platform.

Prime Video offers the cheapest monthly subscription at R79 per month, followed by Showmax at R99 per month. Netflix’s Standard package is R159 per month, although it does have a stripped-down Basic plan for R99 per month.

Our previous comparison showed that Netflix offers the widest selection of series, while Prime Video provides the most movies.

Netflix

Netflix is dominant in South Africa and has the most subscribers of any streaming service worldwide.

The limited series, True Story, is the most popular title in South Africa at the moment.

Starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, the drama series tells the story of a famous comedian as he tries to save everything he’s built following a disastrous night in Philadelphia.

The most popular movie on Netflix at the moment is Bruised, starring Halle Berry.

Bruised portrays the story of a disgraced mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter as she gets a second chance to fight in the octagon and struggles with the return of her son, who she abandoned as an infant.

Netflix’s most popular titles in South Africa are listed below:

True Story

Bruised

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Red Notice

School of Chocolate

Selling Sunset

A Castle for Christmas

Jack Reacher

A Boy Called Christmas

Abominable

Several of Netflix’s upcoming titles are listed in the table below.

Upcoming Netflix content Date Title 1 December Fred Clause Elf The Power of the Dog 3 December Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2 10 December How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral 15 December My Best Friend’s Wedding 16 December A Naija Christmas 17 December The Witcher — Season 2 22 December Emily in Paris — Season 2 24 December Don’t Look Up

Showmax

Showmax is a South African-run streaming service operated by the MultiChoice Group.

Featured in Showmax’s top ten is the HBO series Succession, which tells the story of the Roy family that owns the world’s biggest media and entertainment company.

The family’s world changes when their father steps down, sparking a battle amongst family members for control of the company.

Palm Springs, also featured in the top ten, which is about the struggle of two wedding guests who develop feelings for one another while stuck in a time loop.

Showmax’s most popular titles in South Africa are listed below:

Alone

The Wife

Chucky

Game of Thrones

Gomora

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Legacy

Palm Springs

Redemption Day

Succession

Several of Showmax’s upcoming titles are summarised in the table below.

Upcoming Showmax content Date Title 1 December Call Me Kat — Season 1 Little Birds — Season 1 New Amsterdam — Season 3 Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — Season 2 Scenes From A Marriage — Season 1 What We Do In The Shadows — Season 3 3 December Gossip Girl 13 December Troukoors (Wedding Fever) — Season 1 16 December The Personal History of David Copperfield 20 December Wrath of Man 21 December Billions — Season 5 29 December Insecure — Season 5

Prime Video

Prime Video is an international streaming service offered by Amazon, which recently localised its pricing in South Africa to R79 per month, essentially giving us a price cut.

Prime Video’s most popular TV show in South Africa is one of its Amazon Originals called Hanna.

The series follows the story of Hanna, an extraordinary girl who was raised in a forest, as she evades an ongoing pursuit of an off-the-book CIA agent.

Prime Video’s most popular movie in South Africa is the Bollywood title Drushyam 2: The Redemption.

In Drushyam 2: The Redemption, Rambabu must save his family after unexpected events and relentless scrutiny reveal dark secrets from the past.

Prime Video’s most popular titles in South Africa are listed below:

Hanna

Drushyam 2

Wheel of Time

Kotigobba 3

Maradona, Blessed Dream

Honsla Rakh

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Star

The Big Bang Theory

Aaradugula Bullet

Several of Prime Video’s upcoming titles are summarised in the table below.

Upcoming Prime Video content Date Title 3 December Harlem — Season 1 8 December FC Bayern: Behind the Legend — Season 1 9 December The Ferragnez — Season 1 10 December Encounter LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico — Season 3 17 December With Love — Season 1 21 December Being the Ricardos 23 December Yearly Departed

