South African filmmaker threatens movie pirate with police

A South African film producer has come out guns blazing against the pirating of locally-made movies.

Afrikaans film producer Cobus van den Berg recently spoke to the Huisgenoot magazine about how many of his works have been shared and watched on online platforms like YouTube.

“Everybody thinks it’s okay and does it out in the open,” Van den Berg said. “Watching those movies means you are sharing in the loot.”

His comments come after a learner who worked on the set of one of his award-winning films, Griekwastad, managed to get their hands on an early version of the film, which they illegally shared with friends and family.

Later, a Facebook user widely shared a link to the YouTube video.

Van den Berg confronted the user and threatened to make a case with the police to help recoup his lost income.

The user responded by saying that she had received it from someone else and later brushed it off by saying movie tickets were expensive.

“Meat is also expensive, but will you walk into a shop and steal it?” Van Den Berg replied.

Other movies made by the producer, including Klein Karoo and Mooirivier, have also been shared on YouTube. The latter had supposedly been viewed 38,000 times by the report’s publication.

Van den Berg did not mention whether he or his production company had attempted to submit a copyright takedown request via YouTube’s official help channel.

The platform offers advanced copyright management tools for companies or individuals who manage many copyrighted works.

YouTube recently published its first Copyright Transparency Report. The platform said it had received over 723 million copyright claims in the first half of 2021 through its automatic detection tools Copyright Match and Content ID.

The Copyright Match Tool searches for full reuploads of a user’s videos on other YouTube channels. At the same time, Content ID scans content on YouTube against a database of videos submitted to YouTube by content owners.

YouTube only grants Content ID to copyright owners who meet specific criteria.

To be approved, they must own exclusive rights to a substantial body of original material frequently uploaded by the YouTube creator community.

While Van den Berg might succeed in getting the videos taken down from YouTube, a legal case against individual South Africans who download illegal copies of his movies could be a bit more challenging.

Several technology law experts previously told MyBroadband that unlawfully downloading copyrighted videos and other content in South Africa would not be considered theft.

That is despite a clause in the new Cybercrimes Act that some legal professionals argued criminalised unlawful downloading or casual piracy.

Previously, the strict definition of theft is when a person unlawfully and intentionally appropriates moveable, corporeal property. Under the new Cybercrimes Act, this also applies to incorporeal property.

According to one of the experts, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s Preeta Bhagattjee, one would have to determine the person’s intention who downloaded the movie, TV show, or other content and whether they truly appropriated it.

An act of appropriation has two elements in that the thief deprives the lawful owner or possessor of his property and then himself exercises the rights of an owner in respect of the property,” said Bhagattjee.

“When downloading a copy of a movie, the actual owner of that movie is still technically in possession of it and is not deprived of the original copy.”

“It can possibly be argued that the owner has been deprived of his exclusive right to the incorporeal property and that his incorporeal property right has been diminished by the unlawful copy, however, this point has not been developed in our law as yet,” Bhagattjee stated.

An exception would be if it is subsequently distributed for purposes of trade or to the extent that it “prejudicially affected” the owner.

That means that those caught sharing the illegal copies to the extent that it has financially impacted the owner could be in trouble.

