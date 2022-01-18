Why investors think MultiChoice can pop in 2022

MultiChoice has been a poor performer on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) over the last three years, but analysts are upbeat about the company’s share price this year.

MultiChoice was listed on the JSE on 27 February 2019 at R95 per share after it was spun out of Naspers to give more value to shareholders.

Within two weeks, the price increased to R125 per share. Since then, however, the share price has remained flat.

Despite MultiChoice’s lacklustre performance, prominent investment firms like Protea Capital Management and Anchor Capital are optimistic about this company’s prospects.

Anchor Capital selected MultiChoice as one of its local stock picks for 2022 alongside Afrimat, Alviva, Transaction Capital, and Investec.

Anchor Capital explained that when people think about MultiChoice, the focus is on the company’s cash cow — its South African DStv business.

However, MultiChoice is much more than a South African pay-TV operation.

“We believe that in the next year or so, investors are going to be forced to start ascribing value to the other parts of the business — most importantly the currently loss-making African business,” it said.

When MultiChoice was listed, management guided that MultiChoice Africa would reach operating profit breakeven in this next financial year.

“As that date rapidly approaches, we believe things will get interesting for MultiChoice investors,” Anchor Capital said.

It added that MultiChoice has also invested in several new seeds for growth, which the market is not currently recognising.

MultiChoice has interests in Irdeto, a world leader in digital platform security, BetKing, an online betting business, and Aura, a new tech platform in South Africa.

While MultiChoice’s growth prospects in South Africa is limited, the other business units add value to its operations.

According to Anchor Capital, the fair value for the South African business is around R150 per share.

“MultiChoice’s current share price of around R120 per share is effectively implying a negative value on the rest of the business,” it said.

“While that has probably been reasonable historically — given the losses in Africa, the turbulence we have seen through the pandemic, and the currency volatility — MultiChoice Africa has been steadily making progress towards breakeven.”

While the South African business is likely to grow at a pedestrian pace, the MultiChoice Group is set to compound its earnings at around the mid-teens level, with a dividend yield of 6%.

“As the need to fund the African operations recedes, the highly cash-generative nature of the SA operation implies the yield should grow strongly in the future,” Anchor Capital said.

“The key message here is that it is a share for which the whole ex-SA opportunity is not yet priced in, and that is going to become very difficult to justify as the ex-SA business continues to hit its targets and turns profitable.”

Protea Capital Management senior investment analyst Richard Cheesman also views MultiChoice as a good investment opportunity.

Like Anchor Capital, Cheesman said MultiChoice South Africa’s operations alone might be more valuable than its current market cap.

Apart from the value which Irdeto, BetKing, and MultiChoice Africa hold, there is another reason investors are interested in MultiChoice — Canal+ potentially buying a larger stake in MultiChoice.

Cheesman said they see the opportunity, means, and motivation for Canal+ to buy a bigger stake in MultiChoice.

“There is little geographical overlap between MultiChoice and Canal+ in Africa, and there would be many synergies from a merger such as content costs, satellite leases, and perhaps expediting the use of the MultiChoice tax losses,” he said.

“MultiChoice and Canal+ have monthly feedback meetings and have collaborated on some content. We view this as informal due diligence being done.”

Cheesman said it is not easy to see the exact form a potential merger would take, but he believes separating the African and local operations would not make sense.