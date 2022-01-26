Disney+ launching in South Africa and 41 other countries

The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that it will launch its streaming service, Disney+, in South Africa and 41 other countries this winter (between 21 June and 22 September 2022).

South Africans will get access to Disney+ original content, as well as a broad catalogue of episodes and movies from studios such as Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar, and of course, Disney itself.

The addition of 42 new countries will mean that Disney+ will be available in 50 nations.

The launch will make the streaming service available in several African, Middle Eastern, and European countries, including:

Turkey

Egypt

Iraq

Lithuania

United Arab Emirates

Libya

Israel

Tunisia

Vatican City

Morocco

The House of Mouse initially planned to launch Disney+ in Europe in 2021.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced in August 2021 that they delayed the European rollout mainly to allow for a broader market rollout that includes parts of the Middle East and Africa.

The streaming service first launched in November 2019 and has gradually expanded worldwide.

In less than two years, Disney+ grew its subscriber base to 116 million, more than half that of the world’s dominant service — Netflix — which has offered streaming since 2007.

It owes its popularity to the wide range of Disney movies and shows that it offers.

It has also become a go-to for Marvel and Star Wars fans, with popular shows like The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Wandavision, Falcon & The Winter Soldier, and Loki being exclusive to the platform.

The Disney+ service launching in South Africa will also feature the Star content hub, which features TV shows and movies aimed at adult audiences instead of the more family-oriented and franchise-based content found elsewhere on Disney+.

The Star hub offers programming from Disney subsidiaries such as FX, Freeform, Hulu, ABC Signature, 20th Television, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and Hollywood Pictures.

In the UK, this includes shows like Alias, Blackish, Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Grey’s Anatomy, Prison Break, The X-Files, 24, and cult classic Firefly.

Films include Braveheart, Cocktail, Deadpool 2, Good Morning Vietnam, Independence Day, Moulin Rouge, Planet of the Apes, Pretty Woman, White Men Can’t Jump, Romeo + Juliet, and cult classic Starship Troopers.

The addition of Star content to Disney’s streaming service in the UK resulted in a subscription fee increase from £5.99 (R123) to £7.99 (R165).

Pricing for South Africa has not yet been announced.

