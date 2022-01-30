Cheapest fibre services for streaming 4K in South Africa

South Africans can get a capable fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) package for streaming in 4K from an established Internet Service Provider (ISP) from R499 per month, a MyBroadband analysis shows.

Ultra high definition (UHD), or 4K, is replacing HD as the standard on TVs sold in South Africa, with numerous affordable options available between R5,000 and R10,000.

Streaming in this resolution is a data-hungry exercise that requires a fast and stable Internet connection unless you are willing to wait for your video to buffer.

One of the most popular video streaming services with a large selection of 4K titles is Netflix.

Although it recommends a minimum download speed of 25Mbps for 4K streaming on its Premium plan, user analyses have shown that the maximum bitrate for streaming at the resolution is around 16Mbps.

The company, therefore, uses a minimum threshold that will guarantee a solid streaming experience.

YouTube, the biggest video-based social media platform, recommends a minimum speed of 20Mbps.

Most entry-level fibre packages in South Africa will be capable of streaming 4K, given that the big fibre network operators (FNOs) have mostly done away with their low-end 10Mbps download speeds.

We looked at the entry-level fibre packages offered by six major fibre ISPs on the biggest fibre networks in South Africa to see how their prices compared.

The products had download speeds ranging between 20Mbps and 35Mbps, sufficient for 4K streaming.

Overall, the cheapest package was a 25/25Mbps line from MWEB on Openserve’s network for R499 per month, followed by a 30/3Mbps package from Afrihost on Frogfoot for R527.

MWEB was the cheapest ISP on four out of the five networks and the third cheapest on the remaining network — Frogfoot.

RSAWEB was the second-cheapest for three FNOs and the third-cheapest on Vumatel’s network.

Cool Ideas mainly featured among the more expensive packages. It was the most costly for two out of the five FNOs, and the second-most expensive for two more.

However, it should be noted that Cool Ideas often ranks top of MyBroadband Insights’ South African ISP report, suggesting the premium customers pay is well spent on providing high-quality connectivity and customer service.

When comparing the prices between the FNOs, Openserve was the cheapest on average. It was followed by Frogfoot.

Vumatel was the most expensive, with prices ranging between R689 and R749. Its entry-level download speed was also the slowest of all the providers, at 20Mbps.

The table below shows the prices of entry-level FTTH packages from major ISPs on the biggest fibre networks in the country.

We did not include any temporary promotional pricing in our comparison.