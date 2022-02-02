Data use of Netflix, Showmax, and Prime Video compared — with a clear winner

MyBroadband tested the data used when streaming videos on Netflix, Showmax, and Amazon Prime Video, and the results revealed that Netflix is the most efficient.

We used standard accounts with full HD streaming of the three platforms for testing purposes.

The streaming was done over a 200Mbps fibre connection on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. The laptop has a 2496×1664 resolution screen, and we streamed the videos in full-screen mode on Google Chrome.

A popular series was chosen on each platform and streamed for 2 hours to test the data use.

We used Glasswire to monitor data use. It was selected because you can isolate traffic to Google Chrome and ignore other data use.

We did the first test using default settings. We simply picked the series and started playing it.

Netflix comfortably outperformed the other platforms on default settings, only using 598MB for the 2 hours of streaming.

Checking the stream details shows that it only streamed in 720p, even though the subscription allows for 1080p.

Showmax was second with 1GB data used in 2 hours.

Prime video surprised by using 7.4GB for the 2-hour session while streaming Wheel of Time.

When setting all the services to the minimum data use options, the results were much closer, with all three platforms using less than 600MB for a 2-hour session.

Netflix still used the least amount of data at 550.8MB, which means that it did not stick to the lowest quality for the whole 2 hours.

Showmax’s usage decreased to 593.4MB, with Prime Video showing the biggest decline – from 7.4GB to 576MB.

The Prime Video results illustrated that streaming settings could significantly influence data use.

If you are not on an uncapped account, you should make sure of your streaming settings to avoid burning through expensive gigabytes.

This is particularly valuable when watching on a smaller screen where lower resolutions are less noticeable.

Results summary

The table below provides a summary of the data used when streaming content on Netflix, Showmax, and Prime Video.