DStv drops huge channel from cheap packages

31 January 2022

Many South Africans are furious over DStv’s decision to drop the 24-hour Big Brother Mzansi pop-up channel from its Family and Access bouquets.

Twitter has been flooded with complaints about the move, with the hashtag “#BRINGBACKCHANNEL198” trending throughout Monday morning.

The channel reportedly went dark on Family and Access on Saturday, 30 January 2022.

That appeared to occur without prior notice from DStv, while Big Brother Mzansi’s official social media channels have also seemingly failed to acknowledge the change.

The 24-hour channel is now only available to Compact and higher packages.

Family and Access subscribers can still watch the daily shows and highlights on Mzansi Magic, channel 161.

Several Twitter users called on other DStv customers to downgrade from higher-end packages to Access in protest of the decision. Others asked DStv customers to stop using the channel’s official hashtag.


The cheapest DStv Compact package costs R379 per month on a 24-month contract. That excludes a decoder and access fee.

For the same package composition on the Family plan, customers pay R259 per month, while Access users are charged R89 per month.

The latter would have to pay over four times their current subscription to watch the channel again.

Those who use the Access streaming-only package at R115 per month will have to upgrade to a R409 per month Compact streaming subscription.

MyBroadband contacted MultiChoice for comment on the pop-up channel’s removal.

The broadcaster said it had communicated that Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 would be available exclusively on DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium, from the onset.

The channel was only opened up for a limited period to allow customers to sample its content, in line with MultiChoice’s accepted business practice, the company said.

