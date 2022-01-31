DStv drops huge channel from cheap packages

Many South Africans are furious over DStv’s decision to drop the 24-hour Big Brother Mzansi pop-up channel from its Family and Access bouquets.

Twitter has been flooded with complaints about the move, with the hashtag “#BRINGBACKCHANNEL198” trending throughout Monday morning.

The channel reportedly went dark on Family and Access on Saturday, 30 January 2022.

That appeared to occur without prior notice from DStv, while Big Brother Mzansi’s official social media channels have also seemingly failed to acknowledge the change.

The 24-hour channel is now only available to Compact and higher packages.

Family and Access subscribers can still watch the daily shows and highlights on Mzansi Magic, channel 161.

Several Twitter users called on other DStv customers to downgrade from higher-end packages to Access in protest of the decision. Others asked DStv customers to stop using the channel’s official hashtag.

we are calling all Dstv subscribers to downgrade their package to access, we want to show this greedy corporate that we people have power without us they are nothing.#BBMzanzi#bbmzansi#BRINGBACKCHANNEL198#bigbrothermzanzi #Bigbrothermzansi — BBMzansi updates (@TheZarBillion) January 31, 2022

Just downgraded my subscription From Compact to Access if my brothers and sisters who can’t afford, can’t watch why should I watch?? #bbmzansi #bringbackchannel198 pic.twitter.com/HOihJYBq8R — Rofhiwa (@Rofhiwa_CFC) January 30, 2022

What the majority of people can do, whether you are on Premium, Compact, or the lower bouquets that have been ex-communicated – is to stop using the BBMzansi hashtag so that there is no social engagement. They will suffer with viewership, sponsors and ads. #bringbackchannel198 — U. W. Booi (@PitchNoirFilms) January 30, 2022



The cheapest DStv Compact package costs R379 per month on a 24-month contract. That excludes a decoder and access fee.

For the same package composition on the Family plan, customers pay R259 per month, while Access users are charged R89 per month.

The latter would have to pay over four times their current subscription to watch the channel again.

Those who use the Access streaming-only package at R115 per month will have to upgrade to a R409 per month Compact streaming subscription.

MyBroadband contacted MultiChoice for comment on the pop-up channel’s removal.

The broadcaster said it had communicated that Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 would be available exclusively on DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium, from the onset.

The channel was only opened up for a limited period to allow customers to sample its content, in line with MultiChoice’s accepted business practice, the company said.

Now read: Fourth province in South Africa switching off analogue TV