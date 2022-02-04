Netflix releasing 70 new movies in 2022 — what you can expect

Video streaming giant Netflix plans to release 70 new original movies on its platform in 2022.

The company has compiled a three-minute video montage showcasing the star-studded movies subscribers can look forward to this year, including new comedies, action-thrillers, and dramas.

Among the titles shown were two big sequels, the comedy-mystery Knives Out 2, starring Daniel Craig, and Enola Holmes 2, with Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill.

There was also a brief look at adventure film The Gray Man, directed by Avengers: Endgame’s Joe and Anthony Russo, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

The movie has a budget of $200 million (R3.05 billion), making it Netflix’s most expensive production to date.

Among the sci-fi releases in the pipeline for 2022 are The Adam Project, The Mothership, and Spiderhead.

Some of the big names featured in this year’s originals include Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Gosling, Jason Momoa, Chris Evans, and Henry Cavill.

With over 222 million paid memberships in 190 countries, Netflix is the world’s biggest streaming service.

Many of its in-house titles — including Red Notice, Bird Box, Extraction, and Stranger Things — have helped draw subscribers.

But the company’s rivals, including Disney+ and HBO Max, are turning up the heat with big expansion plans over the next few years.

Analysts have predicted that Disney+’s impressive subscriber uptake might see it take the steaming crown from Netflix by 2025, with nearly 300 million subscribers in 2026.

Disney+ benefits from the House of Mouse’s extensive library of popular movies and TV shows in decades past, in addition to its roster of Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Fox titles from more recent acquisitions,

In addition, many other prominent movie studios and networks in the US are launching and expanding their own services while pulling their content from Netflix’s catalogues.

Therefore, Netflix’s original productions will be essential for its future growth and continued popularity, particularly with several subscription fee increases in recent months.

