Winter Olympics and Fifa qualifiers live streaming on Showmax

MultiChoice has announced that Showmax Pro subscribers will be able to live stream the Fifa World Cup qualifiers and 2022 Winter Olympics.

Through its partnership with SuperSport, Showmax will live stream all 109 Winter Olympic events across fifteen different disciplines.

Showmax Pro will be live streaming the games across all African territories, and its viewers will also be able to view daily highlights and 24-hour news.

Events at the Beijing 2022 Games will be held in 15 disciplines across seven sports:

Alpine skiing

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Cross-country skiing

Curling

Figure skating

Freestyle skiing

Ice hockey

Luge

Nordic combined

Short track speed skating

Skeleton

Ski jumping

Speed skating

Snowboard

In total, six athletes from five African countries are competing in the games.

Athletes from Eritrea, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco, and Nigeria will compete in various Alpine skiing and cross-country events.

Among them will be Mialitiana Clerc, Madagascar’s first female Olympic skier, Nigeria’s French-born Samuel Ikpefan and Ghana’s Carlos Maeder (Alpine skiing)

Maeder will be the third-ever Ghanaian to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games.

Showmax Pro subscribers also have access to the 2021 seasons of the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Europa, and UEFA Conference leagues.