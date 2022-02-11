DStv price hikes from 2000 to 2022

MultiChoice has announced its annual DStv price adjustments, increasing the fees of its packages by between R5 and R20 per month, amounting to increases between 1.2% and 4.9%.

The new prices kick in on 1 April 2022.

DStv Compact subscribers received the most significant increase and will have to pay R20 more per month — a 4.9% hike.

This is above last year’s 4.5% average inflation rate as measured by Stats SA, but is in line with the South African Reserve Bank’s 4.9% headline inflation forecast for 2022.

DStv Family also received an above-inflation increase of R10 per month (4.7%), while DStv Access will increase by R5 per month (4.3%).

DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus received increases of R10 per month, which is far below inflation — 1.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

MultiChoice chief operating officer Simon Camerer said the larger percentage increases on DStv Compact, Family, and Access were to ensure they could continue strengthening these packages.

DStv is driving a hyper-local content strategy aimed at subscribers in these packages, Camerer stated.

The price of DStv has consistently increased over the past two decades. The charts below show how the price increases on DStv Premium and DStv Family compared to inflation over the years.

DStv Premium price increases — 2000 to 2022

Since 2000, the annual price increase for DStv Premium closely matched the previous year’s average inflation figure from Stats SA.

However, as DStv Premium reached the upper bounds of middle-class South Africa’s affordability in 2017, the increases dropped off and have been well below inflation since then.

DStv Family price increases — 2013 to 2022

The price increases for DStv Family tell a different story.

While the Family package received inflation-linked price increases in its first three years, the price jumped dramatically in 2016.

Since then, the price of the DStv Family package has steadily increased more than inflation.

DStv prices increases for 2022

The table below summarises MultiChoice’s DStv price increases that will take effect on 1 April.

Packages 2022 Price 2021 Price Increase DStv Premium R839 R829 1.2% DStv Compact Plus R549 R539 1.9% DStv Compact R429 R409 4.9% DStv Family R309 R295 4.7% DStv Access R120 R115 4.3% Add-ons 2022 Price 2021 Price Increase Access Fee R110 R105 4.8% Box Office R40 R40 0.0%

