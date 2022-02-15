SABC hiring for 500 jobs — after firing 600 employees in 2021

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is offering almost 500 freelance positions in its news division less than a year after firing over 600 permanent employees.

The available jobs cover various roles at South Africa’s public broadcaster, including journalists, bulletin writers, producers, editors, camera operators, and other technical capacities across the SABC’s TV channels, radio stations and specific programmes.

At its technical studio operations, the SABC is seeking 40 video editors, 30 camera operators, 20 vision controllers, and 12 line record operators, among a plethora of other roles.

There are also openings for 27 weather presenters and 18 make-up artists.

In total, the SABC is offering 484 freelance positions, which will have contracts running from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

The complete list of available jobs is embedded below. The closing date for applications is today — Tuesday, 15 February 2022.

The job advertisements come after the broadcaster retrenched 621 permanent employees in March 2021 as part of a restructuring process.

At the time, SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the process was a necessary component of the SABC’s turnaround plan to ensure its longer-term financial sustainability and enable it to fulfil its public mandate.

It would supposedly serve to “preserve and reposition the SABC as a resilient and viable public broadcaster and public media organisation”.

Freelance versus permanent

SABC group executive of corporate affairs and marketing, Gugu Ntuli, confirmed to MyBroadband that the broadcaster was on a drive to attract and create a pool of suitably qualifying talent on a freelance basis.

“The advertised independent contractor roles are intended to attract diverse skills of individuals who are willing to be engaged for various assignments as and when they become available, which often is within a short notice,” Ntuli said.

Advertising for nearly the same number of jobs so soon after last year’s retrenchments might seem curious, particularly given the SABC’s financial struggles and the need to trim the fat.

However, the freelance basis of the positions could give the broadcaster greater financial flexibility than permanent postings while still providing the resources it needs to deliver on content.

MultiChoice often contracts studios to create content for its DStv products. These companies then offer jobs to workers on a temporary contract basis.

This model allows MultiChoice to reassess contracts based on the performance of the shows and adjust budgets for studios and productions accordingly.

These freelance contracts often don’t come with perks such as pension fund or medical aid contributions.

They are also offered over a shorter period with a set termination date, which means employees could be out of a job if their studio or show’s performance is not meeting expectations.

Ntuli said that SABC News often complemented its permanent employees with independent contractors as part of its operating model and said the broadcaster had fully budgeted for the latest positions.