DStv’s new streaming limit — much worse than international sports streaming services

MultiChoice will limit concurrent streams on DStv’s online platform to one device from 22 March 2022, making it one of the only services in the world with such a crippling restriction.

The company stated that password sharing and piracy are challenges for streaming providers globally, which is why it is implementing the crackdown.

This raises the question: How would DStv’s single concurrent stream compare with similar services worldwide?

With DStv Premium’s sports offerings being one of the most attractive aspects of the service, MyBroadband compared its pricing and streaming limitations to several international sports streaming services.

South Africans can subscribe to a DStv Premium streaming package for R699 per month — a special for new subscribers. After three months, the regular price is R829 per month. From 1 April, this will increase to R839.

The most cost-effective international sports-streaming service is ESPN+, which allows three concurrent streams per account for $6.99 (R108) a month.

In comparison, the most expensive is from Hulu. Its live TV subscription allows for two concurrent streams on the base plan at $69.99 (R1,080) a month.

Hulu live TV subscribers have the option to get the unlimited screens addon, which pushes the monthly cost to $79.98 (R1,230) a month.

The UK-based sports-streaming service Sky Sports is available for £46 (R948) per month, and it allows six devices to stream on the same account simultaneously.

Other international sports-streaming services include FuboTV and SlingTV, which cost $65 (R1,000) and $45 (R693) per month, respectively.

It is important to consider that these services are not officially available in South Africa.

While it may be possible to subscribe to these services through a VPN and a payment method with a US or UK billing address, circumventing geographic restrictions like this is considered “streaming piracy“.

Subscribing to a VPN will also add to the officially listed prices.

MultiChoice offers another streaming service that includes sports broadcasting, Showmax Pro, which costs R449 per month and allows two concurrent streams.

However, Showmax Pro’s sports offerings are limited in comparison to DStv.