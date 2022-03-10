Ster-Kinekor business rescue plan approved

Ster-Kinekor Theatres’ (SKT’s) business rescue practitioner (BRP) Stefan Smyth has announced that the company’s creditors and shareholders have approved and adopted a business rescue plan that will see it get a R250-million senior debt facility from investors, Blantyre Capital and Greenpoint Capital.

Two separate virtual meetings on Thursday saw a majority of 99.75% of Ster-Kinekor’s creditors and 100% of shareholders vote in favour of the plan.

“The plan is binding on all parties, and implementation of the plan will now begin,” said Smyth.

The transaction’s conditions stipulate that the current shareholders will transfer their Ster-Kinekor ownership to Blantyre and Greenpoint Capital. The investors will, therefore, obtain full ownership of Ster-Kinekor’s equity.

“Suspensive conditions of the purchase by Blantyre Capital and Greenpoint Capital include amended commercial lease agreements, to be agreed with landlords and any regulatory or other approvals where applicable,” Smyth explained.

“Once the suspensive conditions of purchase have been fulfilled and the funds transferred, the BRP can file for a notice of termination of the business rescue proceedings with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, in accordance with the Companies Act 71 of 2008.”

“The BRP can then terminate the business rescue proceedings and transfer the shares in SKT to the investors,” he added.

Following this process, the strategic direction and running of the business will revert to the management team and new owners of Ster-Kinekor.

Smyth said he was delighted at the overwhelming support from creditors and shareholders for the plan for Ster-Kinekor.

“The trajectory of a bright new future for the business provides security for some 776 employees, suppliers and partners, and preserves a firm favourite form of entertainment option for South Africans, as Covid restrictions are reduced at this critical time,” Smyth stated.

He thanked the stakeholders who supported the process and the company through the business rescue period.

After suffering a substantial downturn in business due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ster-Kinekor entered voluntary business rescue in January 2021.

While it was allowed to operate for some time during the first year of lockdown, it had to do so with strict health and safety measures in place, including limits on the number of people allowed in its cinemas.