What to expect from Netflix and Showmax

With Disney+ set to arrive in the country between 21 June and 22 September, Netflix and Showmax will have to pull out the big guns to keep their users’ interests.

Netflix is currently South Africa’s favourite streaming platform, with recent data from Vox showing that it accounts for 37.9% of the bandwidth used by locals.

Netflix intends to keep this position, as the company plans to release 70 new movies this year.

These titles include Enola Holmes 2, Slumberland, The Gray Man, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio.

The streaming giant also continuously adds local TV shows to its lineup, like Young, Famous & African, a reality series following affluent African artists’ daily lives in Johannesburg.

As part of its local operations, Netflix is currently filming its live-action anime series One Piece at Cape Town Film Studios, in turn attracting the attention of President Cyril Rhamaposa.

Despite Showmax accounting for only 1.16% of South Africans’ bandwidth consumption, the company still attracts new users with unique locally-produced content.

Blood Psalms, Troukoors’ S2, the survival horror Pulse, the reality franchise The Real Housewives of Lagos, and season three of The Wife are just a few Showmax Originals that will be releasing this year, according to Showmax head of content Candice Fangueiro.

The streaming service will also bring its subscribers “some of Rotten Tomatoes’ most anticipated shows of 2022.”

These shows include Halo, Bel-Air and Somebody Somewhere, The Girl from Plainville, Women of the Movement, Winning Time: the Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Resident Alien S2, and the Games of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

MyBroadband asked why Showmax regularly removes content from the platform as it adds other shows and movies.

Fangueiro states that the advantage of a streaming platform like Showmax is the ability to use viewership statistics to determine which movies and series to produce, as well as the best times to release it.

“We also look at the release strategy of each title and whether content will work better as binge or weekly releases.”

Another feature that makes Showmax a popular choice for users is its sports category.

Showmax Pro subscribers get access to live sport, news, and music channels alongside the existing Showmax catalogue via the company’s sister platform, SuperSport.

New content gets added to Showmax Pro every month, including live sport, magazine shows or specials from SuperSport.

“We may look at adding additional sports or new bouquets in the future,” said Fangueiro.