YouTube launches ad-supported TV series streaming

YouTube has launched free ad-supported TV show streaming for users in the United States.

Some of the available TV shows include Andromeda, Heartland, Hell’s Kitchen, and Kitchen Nightmares, and users can access them on YouTube’s web version, mobile app, or supported smart TVs.

YouTube’s new TV series offering complements its existing lineup of free movies, and the company is also changing its user interface to reflect this with a new tab called “Movies and shows”.

The current selection of movies available on the platform includes over 1,500 titles from partners like Paramount Pictures, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, and Lionsgate.

US users can expect up to 100 new titles added to YouTube’s new “Movies and shows” category, including films like Gone in Sixty Seconds, 21 Jump Street, and Legally Blonde.

This expansion of YouTube’s services has the company enter into the free ad-supported TV streaming market, where it is competing with the likes of Roku, Plex, and Pluto TV.

In another development from Google, the tech giant has decided that it will pull its Play Movies & TV section from the Google Play Store in May.

Google announced the news in a post on its Google Play Help community page.

Google TV will be the new home of any content purchased from Play Movies, and it is also the new name of Android TV’s operating system.

