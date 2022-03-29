Disney+ launch date and prices for South Africa

Walt Disney Company has set 18 May 2022 as the launch date of Disney+ in South Africa.

South African pricing will be R119 per month or R1,190 for an annual subscription.

This is earlier than initially anticipated, as the company announced last year that it would launch in 42 new countries “this summer” (winter in the Southern hemisphere) — between 21 June and 22 September 2022.

The company also previously confirmed that its Disney+ service in South Africa would include the Star content hub when it launches.

Star features TV shows and movies aimed at adult audiences instead of the more family-oriented and franchise-based content elsewhere on Disney+.

The Star hub is populated with programming drawn from Disney subsidiaries such as FX, Freeform, Hulu, ABC Signature, 20th Television, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and Hollywood Pictures.

In the UK, this includes shows like Alias, Blackish, Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Grey’s Anatomy, Prison Break, The X-Files, 24, and cult classic Firefly.

Films on the Star hub include Braveheart, Cocktail, Deadpool 2, Good Morning Vietnam, Independence Day, Moulin Rouge, Planet of the Apes, Pretty Woman, White Men Can’t Jump, Romeo + Juliet, and cult classic Starship Troopers.

“With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ is the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories,” Disney said.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau.

Disney+ will also include the Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight”, starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant.

Academy Award-nominated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina will also be available at launch.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated “Luca”, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Encanto”, and Academy Award-winning “Cruella”.

In general entertainment, subscribers will also be able to watch titles including “The Simpsons”, “Queens”, and “The Kardashians”.

From National Geographic, fans will have access to both seasons of “The World According To Jeff Goldblum”.

Walt Disney announced at the beginning of March that it plans to launch a cheaper ad-supported version of Disney+ later this year.

The new service will launch in the United States in late 2022 and expand internationally next year.

