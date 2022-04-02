What Netflix offers South African filmmakers that no one else can

Video streaming giant Netflix has one key characteristic setting it apart from traditional broadcasters and streaming rivals — nearly a quarter-billion subscribers.

With this advantage, Netflix aims to become the “destination of choice” for filmmakers in South Africa.

MyBroadband recently sat down with three of the company’s executives to discuss the streaming service’s big plans in South Africa.

Netflix announced at the 4th Annual South African Investment Conference that it was pouring around R900 million into four original productions in 2022 and 2023.

One of the big international TV shows filmed in Cape Town is a live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga series One Piece. The production will be Netflix’s most expensive yet in the country.

But the streaming service already offers 80 South African movies and TV shows as part of its licenced and original content.

One of the most popular Netflix Original South African TV shows is the youth-focused mystery drama Blood & Water.

Netflix’s director of series for Africa, Dorothy Getubba, revealed the show recently entered production on its third season.

Another surprising standout performer was the Zulu language-dominated Amandla, which trended in Netflix’s global top 10 for films for some time.

The next major release will be the first South African Netflix Original movie, Silverton Siege, releasing on Freedom Day, 27 April 2022.

The action thriller tells the true story of the trio of anti-Apartheid freedom fighters who end up in a tense bank hostage situation.

Netflix’s director of film for Africa, Tendeka Matatu, said the streaming service offers South African filmmakers a platform for a massive audience.

“We are able to take their stories and deliver them to over 220 million users, and we feel that is really our thing,” said Matatu.

DStv is currently South Africa’s local content powerhouse, with numerous sub-contracted studios supplying it with vast amounts of content that appeal to local audiences.

But its subscriber figures across the entire continent of Africa are less than 10% of Netflix’s user base.

The closest movie and TV show platform to Netflix in terms of reach is Amazon Prime Video, with around 200 million subscribers.

However, that includes its regular Prime subscription members that mainly have the service for online shopping benefits.

The table below compares the subscriber and viewers numbers of major video streaming services and satellite broadcasters.

Biggest broadcaster and streaming services available in South Africa Streaming service/broadcaster Subscribers/peak viewers Netflix 222 million Amazon Prime Video 200 million (including Prime shopping members) Disney+ 179 million DStv 21.1 million Openview 2.5 million

Matatu said Netflix’s global productions allow viewers in different countries to resonate and see themselves reflected in its shows. They can then share that experience with cultures around the world.

When it comes to the production style, Matatu emphasised that authentic storytelling would be front and centre, which means local languages are likely to get plenty of attention.

“If that’s in Zulu, in Xhosa, or English or Afrikaans, that’s the world that it needs to live in,” Matatu said.

He reiterated that it was important for Netflix to become a proper part of the local filmmaking industry and to be accessible.

“We are constantly talking to creative partners, and we are constantly looking at new creative partners,” Matatu stated.

“We’ve got a lot of initiatives around developing, growing, and training within the industry.”

Getubba said that people around the world were very interested in what was happening in South Africa.

“We are telling stories about South Africa and South Africans…and people are curious and interested in learning and knowing how [life] is in South Africa,” Gettuba stated.

“There has always been that single narrative that we are a place of suffering and agony, but here are young, famous, fabulous Africans living it up.”

Director of content for Africa at Netflix, Ben Amadasun, explained what type of content Netflix was looking for.

“Our focus is on impactful local stories that really resonate with our broad base of current and future members,” Amadasun said.

He explained the presence of content from South Africa on Netflix also provided a boost to the country’s tourism industry.

“We did a kind of ‘cultural affinity’ study a couple of years back, and there was evidence that because of a direct result of the shows that we have been launching on the platform that are South Africa-related, people are three times more likely to visit South Africa,” Amadasun stated.