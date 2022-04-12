Netflix launches “Double Thumbs Up” button — how it will change your streaming experience

Netflix has rolled out a “Double Thumbs Up” button, a new way for viewers to curate the movies and series the streaming service should recommend.

The button will appear to the right of the current Thumbs Down and Thumbs Up buttons on Netflix on the web and its TV, Android, and iOS apps.

The streaming service said that although the existing buttons were a good way to gauge viewer sentiment about content, it acknowledged limitations with this simple binary approach.

Netflix said introducing an additional button for content that users really enjoy will help it offer better recommendations.

“Consider Double Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love,” Netflix explained.

“A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations.”

“But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations,” it added.

Netflix director of product innovation and personalisation experiences, Christine Doig-Cardet, told The Verge that the streaming service’s viewers felt that the simple up/down voting buttons were not sufficient to convey their feelings about content.

The system has been in use since 2017, when Netflix scrapped its 5-star rating system.

That allowed users to give a more specific view of their impression of a movie or show.

The Double Thumbs Up button now effectively provides viewers with a 2-star rating system.

