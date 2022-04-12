AfriForumTV free streaming service launched — The details

Civil rights group AfriForum has launched its own online video streaming service — AfriForumTV.

The service offers a handful of documentaries, news, current affairs, school sports, podcasts, lifestyle and children’s programmes.

It also features general entertainment, such as the newly-released period comedy De Kleine Griet.

These are all free to stream on-demand via the AfriForum TV website or mobile app.

AfriForum said it created the platform to broaden the AfriForum community as a gathering place for online entertainment and a “new voice” in the media world.

According to AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, the creation of AfriForumTV was a logical next step toward AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement’s goal of establishing community self-reliance and independent institutions in a wide range of areas in life.

“AfriForumTV currently offers an independent platform for new voices to convey a variety of messages and offer a wider choice to viewers,” said Kriel.

Kriel said AfriForum’s production houses have already produced numerous quality entertainment series, current affairs programmes, children’s programmes, and documentaries.

These will ensure AfriForumTV launches with a “solid” programme offering while it produces new content. It will also offer a platform will to outside producers.

AfriForumTV joins a host of other small Afrikaans-focused streaming services, including Jou Afrikaans and MyTV Online.

It will also face off against MultiChoice’s Showmax, which offers a range of movies and TV shows from its Afrikaans kykNET and Via-TV channels on DStv.

Unlike many of these services, AfriForumTV is free, with no monthly or once-off charges. There are also no ads.

AfriForumTV is available via the web or an Android app downloadable from the Google Play Store. An Apple App Store launch is also in the pipeline.

To begin streaming content, users must create an account by providing their email address and cellphone number.

Streaming quality is offered at up to 1080p HD, while English subtitles are also available for most shows.

The screenshot below provides an overview of some of the content currently available on AfriForumTV.