FIFA launches free video streaming service

World football governing association FIFA has launched an online video streaming service called FIFA+.

The service’s content includes live domestic league games from around the world, an archive of previously-broadcast international football matches, and original productions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said FIFA+ represented the “next step” in the association’s vision to make football “truly global and inclusive” and expand and develop the sport globally.

“This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023.”

“It will accelerate the democratisation of football, and we are delighted to share it with fans.”

FIFA said it would be streaming 40,000 live men’s and women’s football games annually on FIFA+ by year-end. That will include matches from 100 member associations across all six confederations.

The archive section launched with more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s, with more to be added throughout the year.

That will include every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match recorded on camera — more than 2,000 hours of footage.

In addition to videos, FIFA+ boasts a match centre with a news feed and data from 400 men’s and 65 women’s competitions.

FIFA said this section would also offer interactive games, including quizzes, fantasy leagues, and predictors.

FIFA+ Originals will include full-length documentaries, docuseries, talk shows, and shorts, localised in 11 languages.

The current list of original content includes:

Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World — 90-minute documentary about Ronaldinho’s journey to becoming one of the world’s greatest football players.

— 90-minute documentary about Ronaldinho’s journey to becoming one of the world’s greatest football players. Captains: Season 1 — Follows six captains leading their countries through World Cup qualification.

Follows six captains leading their countries through World Cup qualification. Croatia: Defining a Nation —Full-length feature documentary tells story of how football helped unite Croatia.

—Full-length feature documentary tells story of how football helped unite Croatia. HD Cutz — 8-part docuseries with “barber to the stars” Sheldon Edwards.

8-part docuseries with “barber to the stars” Sheldon Edwards. Dani Crazy Dream — 6-part documentary series on Dali Alves’ journey to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

6-part documentary series on Dali Alves’ journey to the FIFA World Cup 2022. Golden Boot — 4-part docuseries with interviewers of the world’s greatest goalscorers.

4-part docuseries with interviewers of the world’s greatest goalscorers. Icons — 5-part docuseries on the biggest game-changers in women’s football.

5-part docuseries on the biggest game-changers in women’s football. Academies: Season 1 — Inside story of successful football talent production lines worldwide.

FIFA+ can be streamed via a web browser or mobile device through Android and iOS apps. The platform requires no subscription and is ad-supported.