Massive price hike for boxing streaming service in South Africa

Boxing-focused video streaming service DAZN has increased its subscription price in South Africa five-fold.

The service launched locally in December 2020 in conjunction with a global expansion to more than 200 countries beyond the nine territories where it was initially available.

The global launch included a special introductory price of £1.99 or less in new markets. In South Africa, this fee was R29.99 per month.

In emails to two subscribers who contacted MyBroadband, DAZN notified them that their monthly prices would be hiked to R149.99 on any bills after 21 May 2022.

The subscribers had different dates for their payments, so the increase appears to be effective on the same date for all existing customers.

According to the DAZN website, it has already increased the price for new subscribers to R149.99.

DAZN offers access to around 50 live-streamed fight nights per year, and highlights and boxing matches on-demand.

Its catalogue also includes weekly shows, classic fights, documentaries, features, original productions, and limited coverage of other minor sports.

Subscribers can stream the service via a browser, supported smart TVs, and iOS and Android apps.

DAZN stated that it had expanded the service since its launch and was committed to providing the “best fight schedule, fighters, and value” to boxing fans.

The South African price still compares well to the fee in the US, where subscribers pay $19.99 (R304) per month.

It is also substantially cheaper than in Germany, where DAZN implemented a fee of €29.99 (R498) for new subscribers on 1 February 2022.

Subscribers in that country who signed up on or before 31 January 2022 will be paying €14.99 (R249) until 31 July 2022, after which new pricing will also come into effect.