DStv to offer Disney+ in South Africa

MultiChoice has announced that Disney+ will be available on DStv Explora decoders when the streaming service launches in South Africa on 18 May 2022.

“DStv customers can enjoy the benefits of exclusive contract packages and bundle deals, bringing all their entertainment needs to one central place,” the pay-TV provider revealed.

“The partnership with Disney+ leads with an expanded choice of content, ease and convenience of subscription and payment, with the DStv Explora Ultra as an enabler.”

MultiChoice said that “bundle and save” deals are coming soon.

Walt Disney confirmed Disney+’s launch dates in 42 new countries and 11 new territories, including South Africa, at the end of March.

Last week it launched pre-registrations for Disney+ in South Africa, offering a year’s subscription for R950.

Disney+’s regular price in South Africa will be R119 per month. An annual subscription will also be available for R1,190 per year.

Disney also previously confirmed that its streaming service in South Africa would include the Star content hub when it launches.

Star features TV shows and movies aimed at adult audiences instead of the more family-oriented and franchise-based content elsewhere on Disney+.

The Star hub includes programming from Disney subsidiaries such as FX, Freeform, Hulu, ABC Signature, 20th Television, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and Hollywood Pictures.

Disney+ will feature shows and movies from Marvel, Lucasfilm, and its animation studios.

“This is yet another proud milestone in our partnership with the MultiChoice Group,” said Walt Disney Company Africa senior vice president and general manager Christine Service.

“We are delighted to be collaborating to bring South African DStv subscribers access to Disney+’s incredible catalogue of films, series and exclusive content.”

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said the partnership would offer an expanded choice of content, and ease and convenience of subscription and payment.

“We are focused on making sure that all our customers can enjoy their favourite shows and movies anywhere, anytime, on our world-class platforms,” said Mawela.

“The digital world has brought with it fundamental shifts and our customers are looking for convenient access to a portfolio of entertainment options.”