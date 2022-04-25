Amazon streaming video hiring spree in South Africa

Amazon is advertising thirteen different positions, all based in South Africa, for its Amazon Studios and Prime Video Africa division.

Before now, Amazon had not advertised such roles for the region.

These posts include three senior managers, one creative director, a recruiter and recruitment manager, and several production executive roles for scripted and unscripted series.

The job descriptions indicate that Amazon wants to expand its Prime Video operations and improve its offering to subscribers on the continent.

Among them is a scripted series development executive who will work on original Amazon shows in South Africa.

Amazon is also hiring an executive to develop unscripted shows (reality TV) in South Africa.

There are also Cape Town-based positions focused on developing Prime Video’s operations in countries like Nigeria.

A brief description of some of the roles, including links, is provided below. A complete list of available positions for Prime Video Africa is available here.

Senior scripted series development executive, Amazon Studios Local Originals (South Africa) — click here for more details

Amazon Studios’ South African scripted series development executive will assess proposals and pitches in line with the studio leadership’s strategy for the country.

This candidate will communicate daily with the creative community to recommend potential new projects to Amazon Studios’s US-based leadership and cultivate talent at all levels.

They will also serve as the local creative executive on several original scripted series projects, supporting them from pitch through production.

Senior unscripted development executive, Amazon Studios Local Originals (South Africa) — click here for more details

Amazon Studios’ unscripted development executive based in Cape Town will be part of the Africa Originals team, supporting the creative demands of non-scripted series.

The candidate will help the Amazon Studios leadership select, develop, produce and greenlight projects, and build relationships.

This person should have a broad network of working relationships with top directors, producers, and other on- and off-screen talent in South Africa.

Senior brand manager — click here for more details

Amazon describes the ideal brand manager candidate as someone passionate about movies and TV, with a good knowledge of the South African and Nigerian markets.

The position is fast-paced and performance-oriented. The ideal candidate will create, recommend and execute local marketing strategies and campaigns promoting Amazon Originals and the Prime Video brand strategically in South Africa.

Crucial aspects of the role include:

Original & exclusive content campaign marketing for South Africa;

Proposing and executing campaign strategy and planning;

Content and creative research for local markets;

Helping to manage media agencies to develop and execute marketing campaigns;

Acting as a point of contact for the launch of global Amazon Originals in the local markets.

Senior research manager — click here for more details

Amazon describes the ideal candidate for the senior research manager position as an analytically minded and forward-thinking leader.

The job description explains that the candidate will deliver insights from Prime Video customers in Africa to help Amazon develop its Prime Video operations worldwide.

Key responsibilities of the role include:

Support Prime Video leadership through research initiatives, including customer research such as usage and attitudinal studies, brand tracking, and creative asset testing;

Gain actionable insights from current and potential customers;

Provide objective recommendations to Prime Video leadership based on analysis of customer and environmental information;

Develop new methodologies, processes and tools to enhance the research team’s ability continually;

Effectively manage internal and external partners.

Production executive: Unscripted South Africa — click here for more details

Amazon Studios is looking for an experienced production executive to manage the production and delivery of unscripted content for South Africa.

Crucial responsibilities of the role include:

Overseeing all aspects of physical production projects from development to production and post-production;

Managing budget and production meetings with third-party producers, production managers and creative executives;

Able to conduct research and assess the various local unscripted TV production environments, production customs, cost structures and potential barricades to production in the region.

Creative director — click here for more details

Amazon says the successful candidate will have the ability to recommend broad creative strategies and campaign-specific roadmaps based on local market expertise.

The position will require the candidate to design, recommend, and execute creative marketing strategies that combine global Prime Video best practices with local nuances.

Key aspects of the role include: