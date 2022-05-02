Cutting a three or four Big Macs and Starbucks coffees would save enough money to pay for a month of Disney+ or Netflix.

A single standard movie ticket is also almost enough to pay one month’s subscription — even without the popcorn and coke.

Video streaming services offer plenty of value when compared to other entertainment options.

With a Netflix or Disney+ subscription, viewers could entertain themselves at home for hours instead of spending money while out and about.

For the price of a whole year of Disney+ (on its R950 promotion), you can only afford nine movie tickets from Ster-Kinekor. A standard Netflix subscription would equate to about 19 movie tickets.

Compare this to the thousands of movies and TV shows you can watch in the comfort of your home using a streaming service, and it’s easy to see why cinemas have seen a rapid decline in visitors.

Disney+’s regular price is R119 per month, or R1,190 if you pay for a year up-front.

Netflix’s standard option is R159 per month. It doesn’t offer an annual plan.

Although Netflix is more expensive, it should be noted that it offers a much larger library of movies and TV shows in the countries where both services are available.

It remains to be seen how Disney+’s roster stacks up to Netflix in South Africa, but the company has explained its selection could differ from other areas due to regional licencing agreements.

To illustrate the value of these subscription services, we compared their monthly prices to take-aways, alcohol, petrol, and other items.

How many of an item you could sacrifice every month to afford a Disney+ subscription is summarised below.

Big Macs — 2.6

Price per burger: R46.50

Castle Lite 340ml — 8.5

Price per 24-pack: R259.99

Price per 6-pack: R79.99

Price per dumpie: R13.99

Nederburg Dry Red Wine — 1.5

Price per case of 12: R929.99

Litres of unleaded 95 petrol — 5.5

Price per litre: R21.63

2-ply Baby Soft toilet paper — 17.9

Price per 18-pack: R119.99

Price per 9-pack: R64.99

Price per 4-pack: R34.99

Price per single roll: R9.99

Red Bull 250ml — 7

Price per 24-pack: R330.00

Price per 4-pack: R67.99

Price per can: R16.99

Vodacom or MTN 1GB monthly bundle — 1.4

Price per bundle: R85

Seattle Cappuccino Tall — 3.6

Price per cup: R33.50

Telkom shares — 2.5

Price per share: R47.25

Ster-Kinekor 2D movie ticket — 1.2

Price per ticket: R98.00

