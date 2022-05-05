DStv vs StarSat prices — 2013 to 2022

While MultiChoice increases the prices of its DStv bouquets almost every year, rival paid-for satellite service StarSat has only hiked its fees once in nine years.

DStv’s annual price adjustments have become a norm for its subscribers, typically kicking in from 1 April every year, the start of MultiChoice’s financial year.

It typically aligns its prices with the inflation rate, but many customers have complained that its adjustments don’t correlate with the value offered by its channels.

The pay-TV service has been bleeding subscribers on its high-end Premium package in recent years, with many citing expensive pricing and numerous repeats as the reasons for cancelling.

While StarSat does not offer any plans that can compete with Premium, particularly its excellent sports offering, it does have two packages that contend with DStv’s low-end offerings.

The current selection of StarSat packages consists of three simple plans — Special, Super, and Max.

The first two packages have been available since TopTV was relaunched as StarSat in 2013.

At its R99 price point in 2013, the entry-level StarSat Special package cost the same as DStv Access.

Both packages also boasted around 60 channels, which have remained around the same number despite some channel additions and shutdowns.

StarSat’s only price change came in 2018 and was made to account for South Africa adjusting its VAT rate from 14% to 15%.

That led to a once-off R10 increase for StarSat Special, making it more expensive than Access for two years.

Unlike most of its other plans, DStv kept the price of Access the same for several years.

However, in 2019 it was also increased to R105 and the three years after that saw a trio of R5 price bumps, making it more expensive than StarSat Special.

Super vs Family

For a more sizeable selection of channels, subscribers can opt for the StarSat Super or DStv Family packages, which offer around 70 channels.

In 2013, the StarSat Super package was priced at R199, while DStv Family cost R175.

But the situation has changed drastically since then, with substantial price increases for the DStv package.

As of April 2022, the DStv Family package cost R309, 77% more than in 2013.

In stark contrast, the StarSat Super bouquet will set you back R209 per month, only 5% more expensive than nine years ago.

The table and graph below show how the prices of DStv’s Family and Access plans and StarSat’s Special and Super plans have changed from 2013.

DStv vs StarSat prices DStv Access StarSat Special DStv Family StarSat Super 2013 R99 R99 R175 R199 2014 R99 R99 R185 R199 2015 R99 R99 R199 R199 2016 R99 R99 R219 R199 2017 R99 R99 R235 R199 2018 R99 R109 R249 R209 2019 R105 R109 R265 R209 2020 R110 R109 R279 R209 2021 R115 R109 R295 R209 2022 R120 R109 R309 R209

