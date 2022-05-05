Disney+ reveals movies and shows coming to South Africa

Walt Disney has revealed more details about the content and features available on its video streaming service Disney+ when it launches in South Africa on 18 May 2022.

During a media showcase on Thursday, Walt Disney Company Africa senior vice president and general manager Christine Service shed light on some of the service’s plans for South Africa.

Service said that the Disney+ library in South Africa would boast over 1,000 movies, 1,500 library series, and more than 200 original series, movies, and specials at launch.

Service said that Walt Disney had high hopes for the South African market, where Walt Disney has been active for over 50 years.

To illustrate its local influence, Service pointed out that Disney accounts for 11 of the top 20 grossing movies of all time at the South African box office.

“I am confident that Disney+ will become a favourite streaming service in South Africa,” Service said.

Service said that Disney+ aims to produce 60 local productions across the European, Middle Eastern, and African markets.

Disney+ in South Africa will include movies and shows from Walt Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic properties. It will also have the Star content hub.

Star is Disney’s hub for movies and shows aimed at adults. It features titles from FX, Searchlight Pictures, Disney TV studios, and 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox).

The video streaming serice will allow users to browse the catalogue on its mobile app before signing up.

Below are some of the titles that are confirmed to be coming to Disney+ in South Africa.

Disney

Aladdin

Cheaper by the Dozen

Descendants

Encanto

Enchanted

Frozen and Frozen II

Hannah Montana

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Lady and the Tramp

Mickey Mouse: Clubhouse

Moana

The Lion King

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

Pirates of the Caribbean

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie

Zombies

Pixar

Brave

Cars

Coco

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Inside Out

Luca

Monsters, Inc.

Monsters University

Out

Ratatouille

Soul

The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2

Toy Story 1-4

Turning Red

Wall-E

Wind

Marvel

Agents of Shield

Avengers

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Eternals

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Fantastic 4

Guardians of the Galaxy

Hawkeye

Loki

Moon Knight

WandaVision

Marvel’s What If

Ms. Marvel

Shang-Chi

Ultimate Spider-Man

Star Wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lego Star Wars All-Stars

The Bad Batch

The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian

Star Wars: Clone Wars

Star Wars: Episode I-IX

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Resistance

National Geographic

Before the Flood

Cosmos

Free Solo

Ice Road Rescue

Into the Okavango

Secrets of the Whales

Science Fair

The Rescue

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Torn

Star

9-1-1

Avatar

Atlanta

Blackish

Death on the Nile

Glee

Grey’s Anatomy

How I Met Your Mother

JoJo Rabbit

Lost

Modern Family

Pam & Tommy

Prison Break

The Dropout

The Favourite

The Fixer

This is Us

The Kardashians

The Simpsons

Ugly Betty

Queens

War of the Worlds

Disney+ will go live in South Africa at a monthly subscription price of R119 or R1,190 on an annual package.

South Africans can also register for a special launch offer that gets you one year of the streaming service for R950 — R240 cheaper than the regular price.

A single Disney+ subscription includes seven profiles and the ability to stream on up to four devices simultaneously.

All titles can be streamed at up to 1080p resolution, while a selection is also available in 4K HDR. Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound

Subtitles and audio will also be available in multiple languages, while parents will get parental controls to protect children from mature content.

The Disney+ streaming app will be available on several TV-based operating systems. These include Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, LG TV, and the DStv Explora Ultra.

For mobile devices, the app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android or Apple App Store for iOS.

The Disney+ website will also offer browser-based streaming on Chrome OS, Windows PC, or Apple Mac computers.

Embedded below is the complete list of content that will be available on Disney+ in South Africa at launch.