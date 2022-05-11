Digital TV in South Africa nearly 11 years late

South Africa’s digital migration is nearly 11 years behind schedule, with the government missing its initial November 2011 deadline and our commitment to the International Telecommunications Union of 17 July 2015.

Digital migration is the process of moving from analogue to digital terrestrial television broadcasting.

Due to incompetence, legal challenges, supply chain management irregularities, collusion, and budget cuts, the project has been delayed multiple times. It has also spanned 12 different ministers.

In February 2008, the then-spokesperson for the communications department, Albi Modise, announced that South Africa’s analogue TV signals would be switched off in November 2011.

The plan was to switch on South Africa’s digital signal in November 2008, have a three-year “dual illumination” period, and then switch off the old analogue signal.

This gave government time to ensure that households reliant on terrestrial TV signals (as opposed to satellite) had the necessary equipment to receive the digital broadcast.

The “dual illumination” period is essentially still ongoing, with the current analogue switch-off deadline set for 30 June 2022, adjusted from 21 March.

The Pretoria High Court ruled that South Africa must delay switching off its last analogue TV signals after E-tv brought a case against communications minister Khumbudzo Nthsavheni when she formally proclaimed the switch-off date.

The order is meant to allow the government more time to install decoder-like set-top boxes (STBs) for indigent households entitled to receive government-subsidised STBs before the switch-off date.

The court ruling was a hollow victory for E-tv owner eMedia, which had hoped for a 15–18 month delay. E-tv has since applied for leave to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court.

Ntshavheni has vowed to oppose eMedia’s application.

In 2006 South Africa and other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa committed to meeting an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) deadline to switch over to digital terrestrial television broadcasting on 17 June 2015.

On 16 June 2015, the communications department revealed that South Africa would miss the ITU’s deadline as it had not yet completed making or started distributing the necessary STBs.

Under then-communications minister Faith Muthambi, the department adjusted its deadline to June 2018.

Ayanda Dlodlo replaced Muthambi as part of Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle in April 2017.

In May 2017, the department announced it would miss the new deadline due to “supply chain management irregularities” and “collusion issues”.

Dlodlo later announced a deadline of December 2018.

Between February 2018 and the present, South Africa saw three different communications ministers take office — Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Nomvula Mokonyane, and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams took over the position in November 2018, she changed the deadline to 31 December 2021.

On 5 August 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa named Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as South Africa’s communications minister as part of a larger Cabinet reshuffle.

Ramaphosa promised that South Africa’s digital migration would be completed by 31 March 2022 under Ntshavheni.

The High Court has since said that more time is needed for STBs to be distributed and extended the deadline to 30 June 2022.