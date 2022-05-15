Best Android TV boxes in South Africa under R1,400

With Disney+ set to launch in South Africa next week, there is a wide variety of video streaming services that offer South Africans thousands of movies and TV shows across their respective libraries.

While viewers can access these services via an app or browser on a computer, tablet, or smartphone — the experience offered on those devices doesn’t quite match that of a big flatscreen TV in your living room.

Although several manufacturers offer smart TVs with streaming apps, a media box could still be used to supplement older models that haven’t been updated in a while.

Media boxes are also a good option for those who don’t have a smart TV and want to access streaming services without replacing a perfectly good television set.

Alternatively, it is possible to connect a laptop to your TV and watch from your preferred streaming platform, but that’s a hassle.

Android TV boxes are simple plug-and-play devices that give you convenient access to various video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, DStv, and Showmax.

However, the box should be certified by Google to avoid future problems.

Android boxes that aren’t Google-certified run the risk of containing hardware configurations that do not support the latest version of the video streaming platforms — sometimes requiring complex workarounds.

Devices that are certified will support all the official apps and Android TV OS.

Some of these devices also support additional features, such as Chromecast, which lets you wirelessly stream from a smartphone, tablet, or PC onto the big screen.

Another feature is Google Assistant, which gives you voice command capabilities.

The best Google-certified Android TV boxes in South Africa for under R1,400 are listed below.

Eko Android TV dongle — R1,389

Eko Android TV dongle specifications Output 4K Ultra HD + HDR CPU Amlogic S905Y2 Quad Core GPU Mali-G31 MP2 RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB Internal Flash Operating System Android TV 10 Connectivity 802.11ac Dual Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0 Additional features Chromecast and Google Assistant

Mediabox Maverick — R1,299

Mediabox Maverick 4K Android TV box specifications Output 4K @ 60fps HDR CPU 2.0Ghz Quad-Core Cortex A53 GPU ARM Mali-G31 RAM 2GB DDR4 Storage 8GB eMMC Operating System Android TV 9.0 Connectivity 2×2 MIMO AC Wifi support Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0 | 1 x USB 3.0 | Ethernet Additional features Google Assistant

Xiaomi Mi Box S — R1,199

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K specifications Output 4K @ 60fps HDR CPU Cortex A53 GPU Mali 450 RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB eMMC Operating System Android TV 9.0 Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0 | 3.5mm audio Additional features Chromecast and Google Assistant

Ematic 4K Android TV Box — R1,199

Ematic 4K Android TV Box specifications Output 4K @ 60fps HDR CPU Amlogic S905X GPU Mali 450 RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB eMMC Operating System Android TV 9.0 Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz | Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0 | 3.5mm audio | Ethernet Additional features Chromecast and Google Assistant

Smartvu Android TV SV10 G2 dongle — R1,199

Smartvu Android TV SV10 G2 dongle specifications Output 4K Ultra HD + HDR CPU Amlogic S905Y2 Quad Core GPU Mali-G31 RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB eMMC Operating System Android TV 10 Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0 Additional features Chromecast

Mecool KM9 Pro — R1,059