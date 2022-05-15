Best Android TV boxes in South Africa under R1,400

15 May 2022

With Disney+ set to launch in South Africa next week, there is a wide variety of video streaming services that offer South Africans thousands of movies and TV shows across their respective libraries.

While viewers can access these services via an app or browser on a computer, tablet, or smartphone — the experience offered on those devices doesn’t quite match that of a big flatscreen TV in your living room.

Although several manufacturers offer smart TVs with streaming apps, a media box could still be used to supplement older models that haven’t been updated in a while.

Media boxes are also a good option for those who don’t have a smart TV and want to access streaming services without replacing a perfectly good television set.

Alternatively, it is possible to connect a laptop to your TV and watch from your preferred streaming platform, but that’s a hassle.

Android TV boxes are simple plug-and-play devices that give you convenient access to various video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, DStv, and Showmax.

However, the box should be certified by Google to avoid future problems.

Android boxes that aren’t Google-certified run the risk of containing hardware configurations that do not support the latest version of the video streaming platforms — sometimes requiring complex workarounds.

Devices that are certified will support all the official apps and Android TV OS.

Some of these devices also support additional features, such as Chromecast, which lets you wirelessly stream from a smartphone, tablet, or PC onto the big screen.

Another feature is Google Assistant, which gives you voice command capabilities.

The best Google-certified Android TV boxes in South Africa for under R1,400 are listed below.

Eko Android TV dongle — R1,389

Eko Android TV dongle specifications
Output 4K Ultra HD + HDR
CPU Amlogic S905Y2 Quad Core
GPU  Mali-G31 MP2
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB Internal Flash
Operating System Android TV 10
Connectivity 802.11ac Dual Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0
Additional features Chromecast and Google Assistant

Mediabox Maverick — R1,299

Mediabox Maverick 4K Android TV box specifications
Output 4K @ 60fps HDR
CPU 2.0Ghz Quad-Core Cortex A53
GPU ARM Mali-G31
RAM 2GB DDR4
Storage 8GB eMMC
Operating System Android TV 9.0
Connectivity 2×2 MIMO AC Wifi support
Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0 | 1 x USB 3.0 | Ethernet
Additional features Google Assistant

Xiaomi Mi Box S — R1,199

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K specifications
Output 4K @ 60fps HDR
CPU Cortex A53
GPU Mali 450
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB eMMC
Operating System Android TV 9.0
Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0 | 3.5mm audio
Additional features Chromecast and Google Assistant

Ematic 4K Android TV Box — R1,199

Ematic 4K Android TV Box specifications
Output 4K @ 60fps HDR
CPU Amlogic S905X
GPU Mali 450
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB eMMC
Operating System Android TV 9.0
Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz | Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0 | 3.5mm audio | Ethernet
Additional features Chromecast and Google Assistant

Smartvu Android TV SV10 G2 dongle — R1,199

Smartvu Android TV SV10 G2 dongle specifications
Output 4K Ultra HD + HDR
CPU Amlogic S905Y2 Quad Core
GPU Mali-G31
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB eMMC
Operating System Android TV 10
Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0
Additional features Chromecast

Mecool KM9 Pro — R1,059

MECOOL KM9 Pro

Mecool KM9 Pro specifications
Output 4K @ 60fps HDR
CPU Amlogic S905X2
GPU ARM Dvalin MP2
RAM 2GB LPDDR4
Storage 16GB eMMC
Operating System Android TV 9.0
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
Ports 1x HDMI | 1x USB 2.0, | 1x USB 3.0 | 3.5mm audio | Ethernet
Additional features Chromecast and Google Assistant

Now Read: This is why I’m broke — awesome gadgets for rich geeks

Share your thoughts: Best Android TV boxes in South Afric…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Best Android TV boxes in South Africa under R1,400