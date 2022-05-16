Netflix to add live streaming — Report

Netflix has told Deadline that it is developing live streaming functionality for reality show reunions and stand-up comedy specials.

The video streaming powerhouse said the feature is still in its early stages of development and offered no specific details about its launch.

According to the report, Netflix intends to use live streaming to enable live voting on competition shows.

Comedy live streams could be delayed by a few seconds to ensure they stick to their age restriction.

It is unclear how Netflix will ensure that live-streamed stand-up complies with the broadcasting regulations in all the countries in which it operates.

Deadline speculated that Netflix could offer live streaming if it hosts its Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival again next year.

Considering Netflix’s 200,000 subscriber loss and an expected loss of an additional 2 million subscribers, it is not surprising that the company is looking for new ways to attract and keep subscribers.

According to an internal executive memo, Netflix plans to bring an ad-supported lower-priced subscription tier and password sharing fee to the platform by the end of 2022.