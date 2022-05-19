Disney+ South Africa launch event â€” photos and videos

19 May 2022

Disney+ launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022, and Walt Disney Africa hosted a swanky event on Wednesday evening to mark the occasion.

This was the first media and launch event of its scale since South Africa locked down for the Covidâ€“19 pandemic.

The outbreak of the Covidâ€“19 pandemic brought an abrupt halt to the global events industry, with lockdowns forcing companies to find ways to move conferences and other gatherings online.

South Africa’s events and hospitality industries are undoubtedly hoping that Disney’s grand affair signals the return of companies splashing on big events.

The event did have Covid-19 entry requirements, with attendees having to produce a vaccine certificate or negative PCR test no older than 48 hours.

Disney’s setup for the launch was impressive â€” including multiple synchronised screens, pyrotechnics, and other stage equipment.

It also had a live feed to locations in Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg to display light shows and fireworks set off to mark the official launch of Disney+ in South Africa.

Videos of the launch stunt and performances are embedded below, followed by photos from the event.

Launch stunt

Moon Knight performance

Encanto performance

Photos

The Jody Scheckter paddock area and viewing deck at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit was surrounded by large screens.
Attendees waited eagerly to enter the main venue.
Radio host Ashraf Garda and his wife Jamela were in attendance.
A jumbotron counted down to the official launch.
Some people (definitely not us) ate themselves full on hors d’oeuvres, leaving too little room for when the excellent main course was served.
More hors d’oeuvres.
Christine Service, Walt Disney Africa general manager and senior vice-president, announced the launch of Disney+ in South Africa.
The large audience listened as Christine Service announced the official launch of Disney+.
The excitement was palpable.
A live feed showed fireworks going off at Soccer City in Johannesburg.
Food was served from carts disguised to look like food trucks.
Chicken dish on a food truck.
PokÃ© bowl under bad light.
Performances included pyrotechnics
Performers put on dances in the theme of shows and films Disney showcased at the event.
Dessert was punctuated with sparklers.
Performers and servers brought out sparklers with dessert.
Dessert included doughnuts.
Dessert also included towers of macrons.

 

