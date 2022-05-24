Britbox blooming in South Africa — what it plans in the coming months

The BBC and ITV’s video streaming service Britbox has performed well in South Africa since it launched nine months ago, with its library and subscribers continuing to grow.

MyBroadband recently spoke to Britbox International’s new markets launch director Neale Dennett, who said the service was pleased with the level of interest and volume of registration in South Africa.

“Although we don’t share subscriber numbers at a territory-specific level, South Africa is contributing to the 2.5 million international subscriber number that we announced during our Nordics launch last month,” Dennett stated.

According to Britbox’s analysis of viewing trends, its South African base was spending a lot of time watching content on the platform.

“Subscribers use the service regularly, consistently logging on to watch newly released content each week,” Dennett said.

“Subscriber churn is also very low — well below industry averages seen by larger SVOD [subscription video-on-demand] operators.”

Dennett said Britbox’s content library launched from a high base in terms of quality in South Africa because it was able to draw from the breadth and depth of the BBC and ITV catalogues.

“But we’ve also continually added new content weekly, so the overall volume of titles now available has increased substantially since last year.”

MyBroadband’s first review of the service following its launch showed Britbox had 141 titles in its South African catalogue.

We counted 203 titles on the service at the time of publication, meaning it had added 62 new movies and shows over 288 days.

That works out to about one new title every 4–5 days.

Dennett said more than 90% of the content on Britbox was exclusive to the service in South Africa.

“Britbox can comfortably claim to have the largest (and we think the best) selection of British TV available to stream all in one place,” said Dennett.

Since its launch, one of the notable changes to the catalogue is the regular addition of Britbox Originals.

These include the following:

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? — A three-part adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel starring Hugh Laurie.

— A three-part adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel starring Hugh Laurie. Crime — A six-part thriller starring Dougray Scott, based on the novel by Irvine Welsh.

— A six-part thriller starring Dougray Scott, based on the novel by Irvine Welsh. Sanditon — A historical drama series based on the unfinished Jane Austen manuscript.

— A historical drama series based on the unfinished Jane Austen manuscript. Sister Boniface Mysteries — Spin-off of the hugely popular Father Brown.

Dennet said Britbox was adding “lots” of content across different genres in the next few weeks.

These include the thriller Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt, season one of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, and the new detective drama DI Ray. DI Ray is executive produced by Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio and express from the UK.

Fans of Midsomer Murders, one of the most consistently-popular titles on Britbox, can also look forward to more episodes.

“We’re also particularly pleased to have the territory premiere of Idris Elba’s Fight School in June, which sees the Luther star setting out on a highly personal project that was inspired by his visit to a South African boxing club for disadvantaged youth,” Dennett added.

Dennett said Britbox’s primary goals in South Africa were to make people aware of its constantly-refreshed content and make it as easy as possible for people to use the service.

“Once they’ve tried Britbox, we can see that a high proportion of users remain very loyal,” he stated.

“We’ve taken some strong steps to improve access to the platform since last August, with additional launches on Android TV at the end of last year and, more recently, a roll-out to Hisense connected TVs.”

“We’re working on some further exciting announcements in this area soon.”

Dennett added that Britbox had high hopes that its subscriber numbers would continue to grow strongly in South Africa.

70% discount offer

As part of Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee Weekend celebration, Britbox will be offering a 70% discount on monthly subscriptions for two months.

New subscribers will pay R29.99 per month for two months following their free trial period if they sign up between Friday, 3 June 2022 and Monday, 6 June 2022.

Britbox is usually R99.99 per month once the 7-day free trial runs out.

An annual plan is also available at R999.99 — offering 12 months for the price of 10.