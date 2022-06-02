Google TV launches in South Africa

Google has started rolling out the replacement for its Movies and TV app, Google TV, to iOS and Android smartphones.

Google TV is currently available to iOS users, while Android support is still expanding in the coming months.

The tech giant told 9to5Google that Google TV would soon be rolling out to Android devices in South Africa.

Google’s support page indicates that the Smart TV version of the app is already available to South African users.

Google TV aggregates content from various streaming services — although it currently excludes Netflix — and allows users to build a centralised watchlist.

Android TV and Chromecast with Google TV users can also use the application as a remote control.

Google TV will also let users access any movies and TV series they bought or rented from Google Play Movies & TV.

In 2020, Google TV launched exclusively for US Android devices, with the company planning to use it as a replacement for the Play Movies & TV application.

Google TV became available in 14 more regions in 2021, which were Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

Following this expansion, Google continued to add more countries to the list.

Google TV for Android is now available in more than 100 countries, and 9to5Google reported that it would launch in Aruba, Brazil, New Zealand, South Africa, and South Korea soon.

In March 2022, Google announced that it would remove the Play Movies & TV tab from its mobile application marketplace, Google Play Store.

This change has already rolled out to iOS devices, with Android devices seeing a phased implementation dependent on the region.

