South Africa’s analogue TV switch-off on track for 30 June

South Africa’s last remaining analogue TV signals are ready to be switched off, and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) is waiting for confirmation from the Constitutional Court for the final switch-off.

The final switch-off is scheduled for 30 June 2022, and communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said there are no expected delays.

“The analogue switch-off date has been shifted to the 30th of June 2022 by the Gauteng High Court. There is no new date. We are awaiting the determination of the ConCourt,” she said during a media briefing on Friday, 24 June.

E-tv-owner eMedia applied for leave to appeal the analogue switch-off dates with the Constitutional and Supreme Courts in early April 2022.

“We are therefore eagerly awaiting the Constitutional Court decision on the analogue switch-off dates for us to conclude [the] broadcast digital migration,” Ntshavheni said.

“This will allow us to release spectrum in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.”

The minister confirmed that the analogue switch-off in five provinces — namely the Northern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga, Free State, and Limpopo — had been completed.

“And I must indicate, those provinces are fully migrated,” she said.

“Therefore, Icasa will be able to release the high-demand spectrum in these provinces as of the 1st of July 2022.”

“The release of the spectrum will enable telecommunications operators to decongest their networks through the deployment of 4G and 5G networks across the country,” she added.

She explained that in recent times South Africans had experienced poor cellular connectivity, regardless of the province in which they live, due to high loads on mobile networks.

This will start being resolved come 1 July 2022 in the five provinces that have completed the transition to digital TV broadcasting.

The other provinces, including the economic hubs of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), would continue to experience poorer connectivity.

“Unfortunately, until the analogue switch-off is concluded, the country’s economic hubs of Gauteng and KZN will remain with poor network connectivity,” she said.

She added that this would negatively impact South Africa’s economy and its residents.

The minister said that the DCDT had completed installations of decoder-like set-top boxes (STBs) in the Free State, Northern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng.

However, she added that the department is completing the “mop-up” for Western Cape and the North West to verify completion status.

Flooding in KZN and the Eastern Cape has made it difficult for the department to complete its installations in the provinces.

“The floods have severely impacted the STB installation rate in the provinces of KZN and Eastern Cape,” Ntshavheni said.

“This is due to damages to beneficiary houses and road infrastructure that has led to inaccessibility of some communities.”

“As a result, as of the 21st of June 2022, a total of 109,270 beneficiary households remain unconnected in the two Provinces,” she added.

She explained that the department had also begun the next stage of installations across the five provinces that had completed installations by 30 June.

“We have also commenced with installations for the end of September targets across the five provinces that have completed 30 June 2022 installations, with Western Cape and North-West yet to commence,” the minister said.

“To date, we have installed STBs to 44,424 households that are due for installations by 30 September 2022.”