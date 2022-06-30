Antowan Nothling back on radio

Antowan Nothling, one of South Africa’s best-known voice artists and radio personalities, is back on the radio with a new drive-time show on Pretoria FM.

Pretoria FM, formerly Radio Pretoria, is an Afrikaans community-based radio station that broadcasts 24 hours per day in stereo on 104.2 FM.

Various other transmitters in South Africa broadcast the station’s content further afield, while the station is also available on Sentech’s digital satellite platform.

Nothling will anchor the afternoon drive show between 14:00 and 17:00.

Antowan Nothling has over two decades of local and international broadcasting experience.

He started his radio career in 1994 at Rippel 90.5, known as Groot FM today. He moved to Tuks FM during his university years.

After graduating, Nothling worked at commercial satellite radio station Kosmos Digitaal on the WorldSpace service.

He then moved to Kosmos Radio, and in 2001 joined Jacaranda FM in 2001 where he spent most of his broadcasting career.

At Jacaranda FM, he anchored many shows and became a favourite in the mornings and afternoons because of his excellent traffic coverage.

He is also one of South Africa’s top voice artists who have represented the world’s biggest brands on radio and television.

Nothling worked on many film productions as a voice actor, including Khumba, Die Sneeukoningin, and Maya Die By — Die Movie.

After a hiatus where he focussed on his voice work, Nothling will join Pretoria FM on 1 July.

Nothling is well-known as one of MyBroadband’s most popular community members. He joined MyBroadband in November 2003, shortly after the platform was launched.

He served as a moderator for many years and continues to be an active community member.

Nothling told MyBroadband he plans to bring as many people as possible together with music and fresh content that changes lives.

“Each week, we will bring you numerous experts and celebrities who will share their knowledge with our listeners,” Nothling said.

“My show fits in well with Pretoria FM that keep listeners informed and makes sense of the big changes in the world.”

“Listeners of my show can expect adventure, nostalgia, insights, great music, and a search for things that makes a difference.”

To listen to Antowan’s show, visit: Pretoria FM.