DStv’s channel changes in 2022 — with more to come

DStv has made several changes to its channel line-up in 2022 and has promised to make announcements around new channels “in due course”.

The pay-TV giant’s parent company MultiChoice regularly adds and drops channels based on their performance and commercial negotiations with channel providers.

The broadcaster does not have boundless space for channels on its platform, as the satellites it uses have a limited amount of available spectrum for carrying the channels to subscribers.

It must therefore assess which channels attract viewers, and are worth paying for, to justify their availability on a DStv package.

MultiChoice’s decoders can accurately measure how many people watch specific programmes or channels at any given time, gauging the appeal of certain content.

The more popular a channel or a specific programme, the more money DStv can charge for advertising on those channels and during those programmes.

If keeping a channel does not make sense from a financial perspective, it might renegotiate what it pays or could terminate its agreement.

Conversely, channel providers might also no longer be satisfied with the terms of their licencing agreement with MultiChoice when the time for negotiations comes around.

What happened in 2022

DStv had 156 channels on offer at the start of the year on its top-end Premium package.

On 2 March 2022, the RT (Russia Today) channel stopped airing, but not because of any action on DStv’s part.

The state-controlled Russian television news channel was pulled by its previous upstream provider following accusations that the channel carried propaganda supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The channel has since been picked up by Chinese broadcaster StarTimes and is now available in South Africa on the StarSat service, a rival of DStv’s.

DStv added the Dreamworks and KIX channels later in March 2022, which meant it had a net gain of 1 channel when its price increases came into effect at the start of April.

But since the beginning of May, it has dropped six channels and announced plans to shut down another in mid-July.

The dropped channels included Walt Disney-owned Lifetime, community Islamic channel iTV, and four E-tv channels.

The latter came after eMedia lost its battle at the Competition Tribunal, where it attempted to prevent DStv from dropping the E-tv Extra, eToonz, eMovies, and eMovies Extra channels.

Overall, DStv has added only two channels while it has lost seven in 2022.

Once the FliekNET channel is terminated on 15 July, the dropped channels will increase to eight.

After this, DStv Premium subscribers will be paying R5.59 per channel, compared to the R5.25 they were paying at the start of the year.

MyBroadband asked MultiChoice about its plans for upcoming channel changes on DStv in 2022 to find out whether it would be making any significant changes.

The company said it constantly reviewed its channel offering to ensure it delivered the best local and international content.

“We continue to look for fresh content that resonates with our viewers. This commitment to delivering only the best content means that some channels will be discontinued, to make room for newer, more popular channels.”

The broadcaster would not elaborate on any specific channel changes or its exact channel strategy for the rest of the year.

It would only state that announcements around new channels would be made “in due course”.

The table below summarises the channels added and dropped from DStv’s bouquets in 2022.