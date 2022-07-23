Top Gun great news for Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro

Cinemas have taken a pummeling over the last two years, but blockbuster films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are making South Africans return to the big screen in droves.

The Motion Picture Association’s 2021 THEME report showed that although Europe, the Middle East & Africa’s 2021 box office market increased by 81% over 2020’s figures, it still wasn’t near pre-pandemic levels.

According to distributors and theatres, South Africans are slowly returning to their local cinemas to view theatrically limited blockbuster film releases as soon as they hit the big screen.

Nu Metro operational executive Andries Basson previously told MyBroadband that 2022’s strong slate of blockbuster movies would revitalise the industry.

“The availability of a strong slate of blockbuster movie content, combined with the industry’s gradual recovery process, point to a positive future for cinemas,” Basson said.

Of all the blockbusters released in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick has been one of the best-performing titles in the US and domestically.

“Top Gun: Maverick has been a huge hit in South Africa and is currently the number 1 film of 2022 here,” United International Pictures marketing manager Stefan Rheeder told MyBroadband.

Rheeder said the Top Gun sequel had been one of the most significant driving forces behind increasing foot traffic to South African cinemas.

“The more exciting factor is that we have been able to unlock a title at exhibition that got 35+ audiences to go out once more for an out-of-home entertainment experience.”

“A big blockbuster film like Top Gun: Maverick is just the right thing to give the exhibition space in South Africa the boost it needs,” Rheeder said.

“As it already occupies ninth place on the all-time list of movies at the South African box office and is climbing continuously, we can see how it will assist in cinemas continuing to operate on local shores.”

Rheeder said that Top Gun: Maverick has beaten the box office grosses of films like The Batman and Doctor Strange.

IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo shows Top Gun: Maverick grossing R21.1 billion ($1.2 billion) worldwide, followed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at R16.3 billion ($954 million).

“Top Gun: Maverick has been a huge success in the US and likewise for us locally. It is currently in its fourth week on our circuit and is still in our top three best-performing titles,” Ster Kinekor marketing head Lynne Wylie said.

Data from Box Office Mojo supports this, listing Top Gun as the number one release for South African cinemas on the weekends of 3 to 5 June, 17 to 19 June, and 24 to 26 June.

The Batman pulled in R13.2 million ($770 million) at its worldwide box office, with Thor: Love and Thunder following closely on its heels with R12.2 million ($712 million).

“With the current slate and some great new blockbusters heading our way, we are delighted to continue delivering ‘Great Moments’ to our customers and for them to watch movies the way they should be seen — on our big screen,” Ster-Kinekor’s Wylie said.

Nu Metro has echoed Ster-Kinekor’s sentiments that cinema is here to stay despite its death knell being rung many times.

“Cinemas deliver a multi-dimensional entertainment experience which can’t be duplicated via other platforms,” Nu Metro Cinemas’ operational executive Andries Basson said.

Now read: Cinema not going down without a fight