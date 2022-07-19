Crunchyroll video streaming service slashes prices in South Africa

Sony’s anime streaming service Crunchyroll has slashed monthly, and annual subscription prices on its Premium plans in almost 100 countries, including South Africa.

The price adjustments come after the service terminated its ad-supported free tier for new releases in late March 2022.

Since then, South African subscribers who wanted to watch the service’s new content had to pay the minimum US price of $7.99 (R136) per month for a Fan package.

Those who wanted to enjoy offline viewing would have to pay $9.99 (R170) per month for a Mega Fan subscription.

The service has reduced prices in several countries and now offers packages in the local currency of several more countries.

In South Africa, the entry-level Fan package now costs R39, an effective discount of more than 70% from the dollar-based price.

The Mega Fan monthly subscription now costs R49, equating to roughly the same discount over the previous price as the entry-level package.

Subscribers also have the option of a Mega Fan annual plan at R490 per year, compared to the $79.99 (R1,364) they previously had to pay.

The image below summarises the prices and features of the three Crunchyroll Premium plans.

For those unsure about whether paying for the service is worthwhile, Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial on all packages.

The free option remains available, but as mentioned earlier, viewers will not be getting any new episodes.

Among the other countries where Crunchyroll has also reduced prices are the UK, India, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates.

In the case of India, the discounts are even more impressive than in South Africa.

The Mega Fan package will now cost 99 Indian Rupees ($1.24) compared to its previous price of $9.99 US dollars, a reduction of 88%.

