Netflix ad-supported plan won’t have full catalogue at launch

Netflix executives have revealed that the streaming service’s looming ad-supported tier won’t offer all the content currently available on the platform.

The execs provided details on its ad-supported package during the company’s earnings interview for the second quarter of 2022, The Verge reported.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that most, but not all, of what is currently available on the platform would be included in the ad-supported tier.

“There are some things that won’t — that we’re in conversation about with the studios on — but if we launched the product today, the members in the ad tier would have a great experience,” he said.

“We will clear some additional content, but certainly not all of it, but we don’t think it’s a material holdback to the business.”

Netflix said it plans to launch its ad-supported tier in early 2023.

The company’s chief financial officer Spencer Neumann stated that Netflix could launch the new subscription today without needing additional content clearance rights.

However, he added that the company hopes to supplement the content it can currently offer on the ad-supported package.

“Hopefully, we can supplement that, but we’ll be disciplined in what we do,” Neumann said.

