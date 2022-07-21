StarSat hikes prices — How it compares to DStv Access, Family, and Compact

StarSat recently increased its pricing by around 10% for each package, bringing its Special, Super, and Max products to R120, R230, and R330, respectively.

The Chinese-owned broadcaster attributed its price increases to the recent economic decline, adding that it can no longer afford to absorb increases in business costs as it has done in the past.

It is the first time StarSat has adjusted its pricing since it launched in South Africa in 2018.

“We’ve had a zero-price-increase policy since we started in 2018 because we sympathise with the economic plight of our customers,” StarSat said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, with the recent economic decline, StarSat can no longer afford to absorb the increase in business costs as it’s always done.”

“But don’t worry, the prices aren’t increasing by much, and we’re bringing you exciting content very soon,” it added.

MyBroadband asked StarSat for comment on its outlook for 2022 and the new content it plans to launch, but it did not respond to our queries.

The table below summarises StarSat’s recent price increases.

StarSat price increases Plan Old price New price Special package R109 R120 Super package R209 R230 Max package R299 R330

MyBroadband compared StarSat’s channel offerings and new pricing to DStv’s lower-tier packages.

The adjustments brought StarSat’s Special package on par with DStv’s Access product in terms of price. However, its Super and Max packages are still significantly less than DStv’s Family and Compact plans.

It should be noted that StarSat’s programming is aimed more at foreign nationals and expats living in South Africa, and South Africans may be left wanting more regarding local sports and content.

StarSat offers sports programming from international broadcasters like ESPN, Fuel TV, and Manchester United TV. It also has its own sports channels that cover various international sporting events.

On the other hand, DStv has exclusive SuperSport programming rights, which covers international and local sporting events.

However, a substantial portion of DStv’s sought-after SuperSport offering is only available with its Premium subscription, which costs R839 a month.

StarSat’s packages align with DStv’s lower-tier plans quite well on a channel comparison basis. DStv’s Access subscription offers a selection of 66 channels, while StarSat’s Special package has 60.

Similarly, DStv Family and Compact plans have 75 and 100 channels, respectively, while StarSat’s Super and Max packages offer 70 and 120 channels.

Regarding hardware and installation costs, DStv’s HD Single View decoder’s pricing is very similar to that of the SAT3 decoder recommended by StarSat.

It is important to note that it could be challenging to track down the necessary StarSat decoder as the broadcaster’s website says it can be purchased from Game or PEP, but the retailers are either out of stock or no longer list the product.

There is, however, the option to buy the decoder directly through StarSat’s parent company, StarTimes, for R499, including installation.

The table below briefly compares StarSat’s packages with DStv’s lower-tier plans.

StarSat vs DStv StarSat DStv Plan # of channels Price Plan # of channels Price Special 60 R120 Access 66 R120 Super 70 R230 Family 75 R309 Max 120 R330 Compact 100 R429

