Adverts on DStv are often louder than regular shows and movies

MyBroadband has tested the volume of ads on various DStv channels and found their peak volume is often louder than the content, even when the average volume is lower.

We used a Sound Meter app on a Samsung Galaxy S22+ device to compare volume levels between content and advertisements on six different DStv channels.

Measuring the absolute volume accurately with a smartphone would be difficult, as the microphone may not be perfectly calibrated.

However, this is not a problem for relative measurements if the same setup is used throughout.

We tested the channels and noted the minimum, maximum, and average sound levels for each while actual content was playing, and during commercial breaks.

The most important values for this comparison were the average and maximum volumes.

The average volume is what generally registers during dialogue or scenes with music. This is usually the most important sound level for viewers.

Although we noted the minimum volumes, this is likely just the background noise during silent moments in the show or movie and does not really reflect the sound levels of the content or ads.

We noticed that the ads generally had the same or lower volume than the regular content, which was surprising considering viewer complaints that ads were often louder than the content.

However, we also found that the maximum volume during commercials was often louder.

These higher-volume peaks tended to happen at the start of the advertisement, such as when the jingle started playing.

This can be jarring and may explain why ads sound louder overall, even though their average volume might be lower.

It is possible that the algorithm used to normalise a channel’s audio levels considers these high-volume peaks in commercials and reduces the average level for the entire ad to compensate.

When looking at the recorded figures, it is essential to understand the Decibel scale in which sound is measured.

Decibel uses a logarithmic rather than a linear scale. A 3dB difference represents a doubling or halving of a sound’s energy.

Humans tend to perceive sound energy similarly to the dB scale.

However, even though a difference of 3dB doesn’t seem like a lot and can even sound close in volume to the human ear, there is actually a big difference in measurable energy.

The table below shows the values we recorded in Decibels, as well as the calculated difference in energy.

DSTV Sound Levels Channel Tested Average during show (dB) Maximum during show (dB) Average during ads (dB) Maximum during ads (dB) Difference in averages Difference in maximums Comedy Central (DStv 122) 63 77 61 76 -37% -21% Kyknet (DStv 144) 60 75 60 78 0% 100% Food Network (DStv 175) 58 75 58 78 0% 100% National Geographic (DStv 181) 58 72 58 70 0% -37% Supersport Variety 1 (DStv 206) 59 69 57 70 -37% 26% Business Day TV (DStv 412) 59 75 56 76 -50% 26% Average 59.5 73.8 58.3 74.7 -24% 21%

