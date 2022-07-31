Goodbye TV Licence — Ten big screen monitors that can replace your TV

There are several big-screen monitors and displays that South Africans can buy to replace their TVs without needing an SABC TV licence.

In South Africa, the law requires retailers to ask customers to provide a valid TV licence before they are allowed to sell them a television set with a built-in tuner.

However, there are many large-screen monitors on the market that don’t have built-in TV tuners.

With streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Showmax increasing in popularity, fewer TV viewers require a device that can receive traditional TV signals.

Takealot told MyBroadband that demand for such monitors has increased, but it doesn’t believe the increase is related to TV licence avoidance.

“We have definitely noticed an increase in sales and popularity for larger-sized monitors, however, we believe that this trend is driven by increased demand for gaming and professional usage (work from home needs) and may not be directly related to circumventing buying TV licenses,” Takealot said.

“The increase in recent sales is also driven by a correction in stock constraints previously experienced on these panels during the height of Covid.”

Takealot added that buying a large monitor could be significantly more expensive than buying a similarly sized TV with an annual licence.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been struggling to get even its registered TV licence users to pay — let alone convince those with unlicensed TVs in their homes to register.

The broadcaster had a TV licence fee evasion rate of 82% in 2021 — up from 76% in 2020. Its revenue from collections also declined by 0.4% year on year.

“Overall, 2,2m (2020: 2,5m) licence holders managed to settle their television licence fees in full or in part against a known database of 10,3m (2020: 9,5m) television licence holders,” the SABC’s 2021 annual report reads.

“The licence fee collection rates indicate an evasion rate of 82% (2020: 76%).”

To combat TV licence fee evasion, the SABC has proposed the implementation of a public media levy, which it believes should be collected by South Africa’s largest pay-TV operator — currently MultiChoice.

The public media levy is essentially a tax on every household, based on whether you can access the public broadcaster’s content on any platform — broadcast or streaming — regardless of whether you watch it.

MultiChoice supports the idea public media levy but opposes the notion that it should collect fees on the SABC’s behalf, suggesting that government should manage it like any other tax.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse also supports replacing TV licences with a device-independent, technology-neutral household levy.

Below is a selection of ten monitors with large displays you can buy without a TV licence.

Mecer 43-inch 1080p LED screen (43L88) — R 4,700 (ComX Computers)

LG 32-inch FHD Gaming Monitor (32MP60G) — R4,999 (Titan-Ice)

Samsung 32-inch FHD Bezel-less Curved Monitor — R5,499 (Evetech)

ViewSonic 32-inch 1440p Entertainment Monitor (VX3276-2K-mhd) — R6,499 (Evetech)

Philips Wide-View 32-inch Full HD Monitor — R6,599 (Takealot)

Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor — R6,999 (Incredible Connection)

Dell 43-inch Ultra HD Monitor (P4317Q) — R11,999 (Evetech)

Dell 32-inch 4K Monitor (U3219Q) — R12,999 (Evetech)

Mecer 75-inch UHD Smart Monitor (75S8U) — R17,360.00 (ComX Computers)

Dell 55-inch 4K IPS monitor (C5519Q) — R16,070 (ComX Computers)

Gigabyte Aorus 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor (V43U) — R26,825 (ComX Computers)

Philips 55-inch 4K 155Hz IPS (559M1RYV) — R33,640 (ComX Computers)

Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor (AW5520QF) — R64,999 (Takealot)

Now read: SABC takes down TV Licence online payments after major security flaw discovered