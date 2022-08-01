ANC wants to regulate Netflix and Disney+ in South Africa

The ANC has proposed that South Africa develop a governance framework that allows domestic broadcasters to compete on fair terms with big international players like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

This includes regulations on local content requirements, licensing, and taxation.

ANC stalwart Khumbudzo Nthsavheni reported the party’s position on the issue at a media briefing during its policy conference over the weekend.

Nthsavheni serves as South Africa’s communications minister but emphasised that she was not appearing in her capacity as a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

She said she is considered a media and ICT expert within the party and acted as rapporteur for the commission that discussed the ANC’s policies in those domains.

Nthsavheni gave her feedback on the ANC’s proposed governance framework in the context of a suggestion that the SABC must provide a South African history channel.

This channel would also develop educational programming about the African continent’s history.

“Streaming services will not provide us with that,” Nthsavheni stated.

“We have no control over their content requirements.”

Nthsavheni said that South Africa couldn’t have international competitors to the domestic broadcasting industry that don’t pay tax, have no licence requirements, and have no local content obligations.

She said the European Union and the United States have successfully regulated video streaming services.

“We must do the same in South Africa,” said Nthsavheni.

The ANC’s policy position echoes complaints from DStv operator MultiChoice about the lack of regulation on international video entertainment giants like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Britbox.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela previously said these global video streaming services must comply with BEE, contribute to local content, and pay tax in South Africa.

Netflix announced in March that it would invest over R900 million in four South Africa-based productions over the next two years.

These include one international and three local productions, filmed in South Africa in 2022 and 2023.

The international production is Project Panda — the working title of the international series One Piece — a live-action adaptation of the successful manga/anime show.

Netflix has already produced and acquired numerous South African titles for its platform.

This year, it has already released the films Silverton Siege, Collision, Amandla, and Jewel. Netflix also released the limited series Justice Served and Savage Beauty, and the stand-up comedy special, Only Jokes Allowed.

In addition to Project Panda, Netflix also filmed portions of its Resident Evil reboot series in Cape Town, and it features several South African actors.

Last year, Netflix released South African productions such as the award-winning documentary My Octopus Teacher, I am All Girls, and Loyiso Gola’s comedy special Unlearning.

It also launched a new season of the popular show Blood & Water, and announced that another is on the way.

Later this month, Netflix will debut its first original Afrikaans-language series Ludik.

The action show was co-produced by Anele Mdoda, Paul Buys, and Frankie Du Toit through their company Rose and Oaks Media.

Amazon Prime Video also has a slate of Afrikaans films and shows on its platforms, which appear to be mainly acquired from Namibian production companies.

Although MultiChoice and the ANC agree that South Africa should impose regulations on streaming services, the governing party also has DStv in its crosshairs — particularly SuperSport.

In a policy discussion document issued ahead of the ANC’s conference, the party said sporting bodies should not sell broadcast rights exclusively.

It also said the SABC should broadcast all sports of national interest.

In a separate matter, the SABC lodged a Competition Commission complaint against SuperSport in July over sub-licensing restrictions that block the state-owned broadcaster from showing matches on satellite and online streaming services.