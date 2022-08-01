DStv launching new movie channel

MultiChoice will launch a new movie channel called Movie Room on its DStv satellite service later this month.

The channel will be packaged and operated by the Ngwato Nkosi Group, the same company that supplies DStv with the 24-hour news channel Newzroom Afrika.

“This channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits to unforgettable cinema classics,” said the group’s co-founder Thokozani Nkosi.

“Cinema buffs, action aficionados, and casual viewers alike will be spoilt for choice.”

Nkosi said the channel’s line-up would be carefully curated to cater for every mood — ranging from “edge-of-your-seat” action hits to comforting old favourites.

Co-founder Thabile Ngwato said the group would use its experience setting up Newzroom Afrika to make smart decisions in its approach to the channel.

Movie Room will be available on channel 113 from 27 August 2022. MultiChoice is yet to confirm which of its DStv packages will offer the new channel.

The channel is the fourth new entry to DStv’s catalogue during 2022, following Dreamworks and Kix, which were added in March 2022, and NHK World-Japan in July.

At the same time, it has dropped eight channels during the year, including four from E-tv.

Its most recent loss was Afrikaans channel FliekNET, which closed down as a permanent offering on DStv Premium on 15 July 2022.