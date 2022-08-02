Netflix announces original Zulu series

Netflix has announced The Brave Ones, a limited series launching on 16 September 2022 featuring several African languages, including Zulu.

Created by director, writer and actor Akin Omotoso, the six-episode series unfolds in the parallel worlds of modern-day South Africa and the supernatural world of African gods and divine beings.

The show was co-produced by Omotoso, Robbie Thorpe, and Stan Joseph through Ochre Media.

Rolie Nikiwe, Tosh Gitonga, Stephina Zwane, and Omotoso direct the six episodes.

The show follows Ntsiki Gasa (Sthandile Nkosi), a mystical being reincarnated as a human who sets out to avenge her sister’s death.

However, Ntsiki faces a powerful and determined enemy in Ayanda Mbatha (Nomalanga Nkosi), the ruthless wife of an equally heartless land-grabbing property developer, Luthando Mbatha (Tony Kgoroge). She has her own reasons for exploiting the powers of The Brave Ones.

To defeat her formidable enemies and save her family from destruction, Ntsiki must learn to use and harness her superpowers.

Yule Masiteng stars as the all-knowing elder, Ndyebo.

Netflix released a teaser for the show on YouTube.

The Brave Ones is one of several South African films and shows Netflix previewed at its “See What’s Next Africa” showcase on Tuesday.

Netflix presented a preview of its African programming for the rest of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

These included its first original Afrikaans-language show Ludik and Kings of Queenstown.

It also announced several licensed South African films and series that would debut on Netflix this year, including Office Invasion and Wild is The Wind.

“We are working with top talent and filmmakers as well as exciting emerging voices from the continent. We are thrilled to expand our partnerships with Africa’s talented storytellers,” said Netflix local language films in Africa director Tendeka Matatu.

“With an ever-growing slate of series, movies and licensed content across a rich variety of best-in-class content across genres, we want to give our members more moments to share the joy that comes from being immersed in great stories made in Africa, to be watched by the world.”

Netflix announced in March that it would invest over R900 million in four South Africa-based productions over the next two years.

These include one international and three local productions, filmed in South Africa in 2022 and 2023.

The international production is Project Panda — the working title of the international series One Piece — a live-action adaptation of the successful manga/anime show.

This year, it has already released the films Silverton Siege, Collision, Amandla, and Jewel.

Netflix also released the limited series Justice Served and Savage Beauty.

In addition to Project Panda, Netflix also filmed portions of its Resident Evil reboot series in Cape Town.