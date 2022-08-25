South Africa has 244,000 digital TV boxes to install — with registrations declining

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has revealed that set-top box (STB) registrations are declining, with an average of 15,288 per month between April and July 2022.

Speaking at a media briefing regarding broadcast digital migration (BDM) on 25 August 2022, the minister also said there are approximately 244,000 installations that still need to be completed.

The minister said despite government’s enormous drive to inform citizens about South Africa’s imminent analogue TV switch-off and the final registration date for STBs, sign-ups have tapered off.

These registrations are for indigent households earning under R3,500 per month. Homes that receive a TV signal over a satellite dish or already own a digital TV need not get a set-top box.

“The total number of new registered households between April and July 2022 now stands at 61,155, and this translates to an average of 15,288 registrations per month, therefore, representing a decline in set-top-box applications and registrations,” Ntshavheni said.

She added that the decline meant not many people qualifying for STBs have not yet applied.

“Based on the consolidated number of registrations and installations, including the rolled over numbers from KZN and Eastern Cape provinces which we could not install on time due to floods, we are now left with approximately 244,000 installations to complete,” she said.

Ntshavheni said government would continue to evaluate registrations for the period ending 30 September as it moves towards determining the final analogue switch-off date.

Delays to South Africa’s analogue switch-off

South Africa’s digital TV migration is 11 years behind schedule, with the initial analogue switch-off deadline set for November 2011.

“As highlighted by the constitutional court, the digital migration process is a national priority, and it must be completed without any further delay for the benefit of the country,” Ntshavheni said at today’s media briefing.

“The broadcast digital migration process delays have negatively affected the development of [the] ICT sector in the country.”

“In particular, it has delayed broadband penetration across the country, specifically in rural and peri-urban areas,” she added.

The migration from analogue to digital TV broadcasting allows substantial portions of radio frequency spectrum to be freed, as digital signals don’t require as much bandwidth.

This is known as the “digital dividend, ” which was earmarked for 3G and 4G mobile networking years ago.

These spectrum bands are well-suited for rural coverage as they are lower frequency than the wireless capacity mobile operators currently have.

Lower frequency signals allow operators to create larger coverage cells per tower and provide better indoor penetration.

However, cellular network operators must wait for broadcasters to vacate the frequency used for analogue TV transmissions before they can use them.

Earlier this year, Ntshavheni set South Africa’s analogue switch-off deadline for 30 June 2022.

However, a protracted court battle between her and E-tv landed in the Constitutional Court, which said it must be extended to give impacted households more time to get STBs.

Ntshavheni declared a new final registration deadline for STBs of 30 September 2022, adding that she would announce the final switch-off date later.

“The extended window aims to provide a further opportunity for needy households to make applications and register for government-subsidised set-top-boxes,” she said.

South Africa has missed 13 deadlines relating to its broadcast digital migration since 2006. The timeline is summarised in the table below.