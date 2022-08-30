DStv quietly added two new channels in June and July

DStv quietly added NHK World-Japan and Hilaal TV to its channel list over the past two months, and they are both available to subscribers on all packages.

NHK World-Japan launched on DStv channel 431 and covers a variety of programming, including arts and culture, dramas, documentaries, sports, and current affairs.

“We are excited to bring this channel to our DStv subscribers, we are focused on offering the best of local and international content, and this channel’s unique content offering aims to do just that,” said Gideon Khobane, MultiChoice Group executive for general entertainment.

“NHK World-Japan will give our DStv viewers a chance to explore international culture through entertainment.”

Titles aired on the channel include NHK Newsline, Dining with the Chef, A Cat’s-Eye View of Japan, Journeys in Japan, J-Arena, and Medical Frontiers.

Jun Takao, president and CEO of Japan International Broadcasting — the subsidiary responsible for the worldwide distribution of NHK World-Japan — said the company is “delighted to offer the content of NHK World-Japan to the people of South Africa for the first time”.

“It has been our long-awaited desire to distribute our programmes in this region,” he added.

DStv also added Hilaal TV — a replacement for the recently dropped Islamic community channel iTV — towards the end of June. It is available on channel 347.

“Coming from their studios in Johannesburg and Cape Town, this channel is set to deliver the highest quality of Islamic content to DStv subscribers,” it said in a statement.

“The channel is created for a Muslim-based audience with spiritual and lifestyle content specifically aimed at uplifting, and supporting the broader Ummah.”

DStv announced in May that it was dropping iTV based on a review process it undertakes to ensure the quality of the local and international content it screens for its customers.

“MultiChoice constantly reviews its channel offering to ensure we continue to bring our customers the best quality local and international content,” it said in a statement.

“We continue to look for fresh content that resonates with our viewers, and an announcement for a channel to replace iTV will be made in due course.”

DStv is also launching a pop-up channel — dedicated to the nine Sony Pictures Spider-Man films — for its Premium subscribers.

The movies will be available from 23 September until 2 October on channel 111.

The addition of NHK World-Japan and Hilaal TV brings DStv’s total channel changes for the year to nine.

DStv has also been battling with eMedia over its eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra, and eToonz channels, which has seen the broadcaster drop and bring them back within a short space of time.

The table below summarises the channels added and dropped from DStv’s bouquets in 2022.