Netflix lands two Snapchat execs to run ad-supported package

Netflix has landed two Snap executives to lead its ad-supported tier project, according to a report from The Verge.

Snap’s chief business officer and lead ad executive, Jeremi Gorman, and its vice president of ad sales for the Americas, Peter Naylor, announced their departure from the company on Tuesday, 30 August 2022.

Snap spokesperson Russ Caditz-Peck confirmed the departures.

The execs are leaving the company during a turbulent time as it restructures its ads team and plans to lay off around 20% of its workforce.

Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka confirmed that Gorman and Naylor would join the company.

Gorman will take up the position of president of worldwide advertising and report to COO Greg Peters, while Naylor will lead Netflix’s ad sales organisation under Gorman.

“Jeremi’s deep experience in running ad businesses and Peter’s background in leading ad sales teams together will be key as we expand membership options for consumers through a new ad-supported offering,” Peters said in a statement.

Netflix has also undergone a round of layoffs this year, cutting its staff complement by 300 employees in June 2022.

The streaming platform is working on a cheaper ad-supported tier, which it is considering pricing at around half the price of its standard subscription.