Universal+ streaming service launching for free on DStv in South Africa

NBCUniversal and DStv today have announced that the Universal+ video streaming service will be available to DStv subscribers in South Africa and the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa next month.

From 14 October 2022, subscribers will be able to access Universal+ via Catch Up on the DStv app or on the Explora Ultra decoder.

The companies said the service offered a huge selection of full boxsets and new shows and movies from popular linear channels Universal TV, E!, DreamWorks, Studio Universal and Telemundo.

“We’re thrilled to launch Universal+ with our long-standing partners DStv, giving their customers a brand-new way to enjoy a vastly expanded catalogue of our best content,” said Lee Raftery, NBCUniversal International Networks and direct-to-consumer managing director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

“As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, we are always looking to offer top entertainment to our DStv customers, and the addition of Universal+ aims to do just that.”

MultiChoice South Africa chief operating officer Simon Camerer said the broadcaster was excited to bring the “best of international content and the widest possible choice of great shows” to satisfy its viewers.

The companies did not specify on which DStv packages Universal+ would be available.