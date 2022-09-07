Netflix in South Africa versus the world — Libraries and prices compared

Although South Africa does not have the most extensive Netflix library in the world, it boasts one of the lowest price-per-title rates across 20 countries.

Netflix’s movie and TV show catalogues vary from country to country due to global content licencing restrictions.

While it might acquire the rights to stream a particular movie or TV show in the United Kingdom (UK), the exclusive rights for that same title might be held by another distributor in South Africa — like BritBox or DStv.

This has armed virtual private networks (VPN) providers with a major drawing card, as they allow users to access geo-blocked content by making it appear as though they are accessing the Internet from another country.

If the user changes their VPN settings to use a UK server, they can access Netflix’s library in that country.

While there are several affordable VPNs that are simple to use, many people might not feel they are worth the cost or effort.

We analysed how South Africa’s Netflix library compared with other countries to determine the value customers get without using a VPN.

Using figures from JustWatch.com, we initially focused on the sizes of the Netflix libraries in 20 countries, many of which are popular tourist locations or prime destinations for expats.

Looking at raw numbers, subscribers in the United Kingdom get the broadest range of content to watch — 7,098 titles consisting of 4,803 movies and 2,286 TV shows.

Netflix subscribers in the Netherlands are not far behind, with 7,023 titles, including 5,154 movies and 1,869 shows.

Germany had the third-largest library, packing 6,692 titles comprising 4,627 movies and 2,065 series.

South Africa was some way down the list — ranking 12th with 5,802 titles available. That consisted of 3,595 movies and 2,207 TV shows.

Although somewhat smaller than the largest libraries, it is substantially better than in other Sub-Saharan African countries we considered.

Nigeria and Kenya’s libraries only offered 1,784 and 1,742 titles, respectively. But even their paltry selections dwarfed that of Zambia, which had less than 1,000 titles.

The table below ranks Netflix libraries in 20 countries across the six populated continents of the world.

Library sizes compared Ranking Country Number of titles Movies TV shows 1 United Kingdom 7,098 4,803 2,286 2 Netherlands 7,023 5,154 1,869 3 Germany 6,692 4,627 2,065 4 Thailand 6,329 4,101 2,228 5 Canada 6,323 4,206 2,117 6 Australia 6,314 4,109 2,205 7 France 6,308 4,236 2,072 8 New Zealand 6,260 4,058 2,202 9 India 5,996 3,698 2,298 10 United States 5,897 3,755 2,142 11 Japan 5,861 3,658 2,204 12 South Africa 5,802 3,595 2,207 13 Brazil 5,508 3,502 1,988 14 United Arab Emirates 5,495 3,471 2,024 15 Argentina 5,429 3,408 2,021 16 Egypt 5,396 3,387 2,009 17 Israel 4,964 3,252 1,712 18 Nigeria 1,785 570 1,215 19 Kenya 1,742 553 1,189 20 Zambia 946 358 588

However, Netflix prices also differ between regions, meaning certain countries might be getting a better price-per-title rate.

This makes sense, as consumer purchasing power and video entertainment prices are not equal around the world.

We worked out a price-per-title figure for each of the 20 countries based on the price of Netflix’s most popular plan — Standard.

Although India only ranks ninth in terms of pure title numbers, its Standard plan costs just 499 Indian rupees, roughly R107.78 at the time of writing.

That is less than half the £10.99 (R217.68) that UK subscribers pay for the same package.

When you take the price and divide it by the 5,996 titles available in India, it works out to be the cheapest price-per-title rate of the 20 countries — at 1.80 South African cents.

That just edges out Argentina, with its 799 Argentinean Real (R98.90) monthly fee and library of 5,429 titles equating to a price-per-title of 1.82 cents.

South American neighbour, Brazil, offered the third-cheapest price-per-title, at 2.40 cents.

South Africa was not much more expensive than that, ranking sixth-cheapest with a price-per-title of 2.74 cents, only slightly more costly than fifth-placed Egypt.

Interestingly, the price-per-title rate of the Netflix library in the United States (US) was relatively high — at around 4.53 cents per title — ranking it at 16th.

The streaming giant has tough competition in its home market, with many established broadcasters and growing streaming expansion to contend with.

The table and chart below rank countries’ Netflix Standard plans based on the price charged per title, from cheapest to most expensive.