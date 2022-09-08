DStv reactivated and charged me for a years-old account — while the decoder was sitting in a box

A MyBroadband employee recently had his old DStv account reactivated without his consent while his old decoder and smart card were still in a box.

The staff member received an SMS on 30 August 2022 informing him that MultiChoice would activate a debit order of R44.90 on an unspecified date.

The message advised him to log into the MyDSTV app to check his details.

Initially, he thought MultiChoice mistakenly sent the message to him and that DStv had used his cell number from an old account, so he ignored it.

Three days later — on 2 September 2022 — the amount in the SMS was deducted from his bank account.

He logged into a DStv online profile he had created using the cellphone number to which DStv sent the SMS.

This profile was only ever used to check which free channels were available on the broadcaster’s streaming service.

Initially, the profile showed no active DStv packages linked to his number.

After entering his ID number to see if any packages were associated with his name, they found that an EasyView package had been activated on 1 August 2022.

EasyView is DStv’s cheapest package and only offers 33 channels, most of which are free-to-air or available on other satellite TV platforms.

The employee had this package on a different DStv account but cancelled it in July 2019 — more than three years ago.

He sent a message on the chat support platform on the MyDStv website, and an agent confirmed that the package was active.

The serial numbers of the decoder and smart card of the package shown on the account matched those the staff member had previously used.

However, the decoder and smart card were put in a box several years ago and remain there to this day.

After pointing this out to the agent and sending pictures of the decoder and smart card, the agent apologised for the issue, cancelled the package, and actioned a refund on the account.

While the debited amount was small, it was concerning that the reactivation took place without any action on the customer’s part.

Aside from the SMS sent three days before the debit order went off, he never received another form of communication from DStv informing him of the account’s creation.

The account was not linked to any profile when the reactivation happened, so it could not have been done online.

We found that in the first few days of September 2022, scores of DStv subscribers complained about billing issues on DStv’s Hellopeter page.

MyBroadband asked MultiChoice for comment on the reactivation, and it investigated the matter.

The company blamed the issue on a “defect” in its system and apologised.

“There is an automated script that’s been activated that runs to reject these quotes as a mitigation,” MultiChoice stated.

“The product is cancelled, and no quotes will be raised going forward.”

Retention of banking details

We also asked MultiChoice why it was necessary to retain the customer’s banking details years after he had closed his account and if it was not supposed to remove this information from its database.

It did not respond to this particular question.

The Protection of Personal Information Act requires that a company destroy customer data as soon as reasonably practicable when it is no longer necessary for achieving the purpose for which the information was collected or subsequently processed.

However, legislation such as the Companies Act, the Tax Administration Act, and the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act requires companies to keep records of specific customer data, ranging from one year to seven years after termination of an agreement.

MultiChoice did not indicate which of these may apply to customers’ banking details.